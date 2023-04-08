From Louvre Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Palace Museum to Jabel Hafeet mountain, here’s a selection of unique experiences offered at some of the iconic places to get you into the spirit of Ramadan. So, there’s traditional musical evenings, cultural workshops, harees distribution, talks and wellness sessions that bring the whole community together to celebrate the holy month and create new cultural connections.

Till April 23, Louvre Abu Dhabi will host cultural activities under a series named The Manama, in homage to the region’s architectural tradition of trapping heat within the ground and sealing it with thatched palm fronds. It has been designed by two renowned Emirati architects and urbanists Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib. On April 11 (10pm to 11pm), they will give talks about the history and rich heritage of architecture in the UAE. Also, from 6.30pm till midnight till May 15, the iconic images of Emirati heritage will come alive on the seafront surfaces with projections of cultural activities and traditions from maritime moments and desert travellers, urban and rural landscapes and architecture and portraits of the people and lifestyle of the city.

Till April 9, and from 13 to 16 (8am to 10pm) Manarat Al Saadiyat's Ramadan Arcade invites visitors to embrace cultural traditions in a contemporary, community setting with a fantastic round-up of cultural, social and entertainment activities such as games, concerts, tournaments, art installations, workshops, talks, exhibition, performances and more. Visitors will find tabletop games, Playstation consoles, classic arcades, and some exciting new games developed and designed by Abu Dhabi based creators.

Till April 11, Al Ain welcomes guests to experience its ‘Ramadan at Hafeet’, presenting the joys of UAE culture and Al Ain’s spirit. From 9pm to 3am, the engaging activation features an eclectic programme of culture, culinary delights, arts, family fun, shopping, and live entertainment – set against the backdrop of Jabel Hafeet mountain. Visitors can enjoy an exclusive food experience at the ‘Jalst Ramadan’ section which is located on an elevated platform. General admission is Dh10 per person, and VIP experiences are available with packages from Dh600 for a four-person table, and upwards.

Reviving the tradition of the harees meal preparation, Al Ain Palace Museum and its community will distribute Harees to its neighbours on April 14. It will bring back the same tradition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, who used to do the same when he lived with his family in Al Ain Palace Museum. Also, from April 13 to 15, a programme will be held for presenting talks sessions about knowledge and faith topics and presented by scholars accredited by the Ministry of Awqaf or guests of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan or from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences.

On April 11, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa will host various live musical evenings inspired by the spirituality of the month and oriental genres of music with oud, qanun, violin and flute performances. Also, on selected days till April 21, the stage will be set for the Monawaat music programme during Eid, with Jalsaat sessions of Emirati and Khaleeji music and performers, bringing to life the nostalgic vibes of Jalsat, particularly in the 90s and early 2000s.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).