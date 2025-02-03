Under the theme "Reimagine the Future"

Dubai, UAE: The National Program for Coders and Samsung Gulf Electronics have announced the completion of the 2024 edition of the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), UAE chapter. The graduation ceremony, attended by senior officials, celebrated the achievements of over 120 students from the UAE.

Under the theme "Reimagine the Future" Samsung Innovation Campus provided students with comprehensive training in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), covering essential topics such as statistics, algorithms, and programming, with a particular focus on Python and its applications in ML. The 2024 edition of the program brought together more than 120 talented students from 26 nationalities across the UAE.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office said, " The UAE’s partnership with leading global companies reflects its vision to lead the AI sectors. By equipping our youth with world-class AI skills, we are fostering a new generation of forward-thinking problem solvers, positioning the UAE as a global hub for AI innovation. This initiative directly supports our National Strategy for AI to cultivate technological pioneers who will shape the future.”

Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "The graduation of this year's Samsung Innovation Campus class represents a significant achievement in our mission to foster the next generation of AI innovators. These graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication in mastering AI principles and applications, equipping themselves with the critical skills needed for the digital economy. This milestone is aligned with UAE's vision for technological advancement and its position as a leading AI hub in the region."

The graduates have gained a deep understanding of the statistical and mathematical foundations of machine learning, mastery of Python fundamentals, and expertise in specialised machine learning libraries. Their training included hands-on experience applying algorithms to real-world datasets and managing complete data science project lifecycles, preparing them for immediate impact in this rapidly growing field.

As part of Samsung's commitment to fostering excellence, the top 3 SIC students, who all achieved scores of 95%+ in the course, were awarded.

Earlier this year, Samsung and the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office signed a groundbreaking partnership to embed SIC within the UAE AI Camp 2024, creating a comprehensive learning experience that combines Samsung's global expertise with the UAE's vision for AI leadership.

The program supports the UAE's ambitious AI initiatives, including the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in AI. By providing young talents with advanced AI education, Samsung contributes to developing a skilled workforce capable of driving the UAE's digital transformation journey.

