2025 Ram 1500 RHO debuts with enhanced off-road capability and 540 horsepower All-new, ultra-premium Tungsten model joins the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup, that also includes Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, and Limited models.

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers two engine options, the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane standard output and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines

Riyadh, KSA– Ram has introduced two exciting new models to the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup in the Middle East—the all-new Ram 1500 RHO and Ram 1500 Tungsten—along with an upgraded engine for the new MY2025 Ram 1500 Limited. These additions further enhance Ram’s lineup, delivering more power, superior off-road capability, and segment-leading performance. With the inclusion of standard-output engines in the Ram Rebel, Laramie, and Big Horn, the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup offers customers enhanced efficiency with the 3.0-liter Hurricane standard output powertrain.

"The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is a testament to Ram’s legacy of high-performance trucks, building on the success of the TRX and reinforcing our leadership in the full-size pickup segment," said Rakesh Nair, Managing Director of American Brands – Stellantis Middle East. "It embodies our ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ strategy—combining power, off-road capability, and advanced technology with the best horsepower in its class. We are proud to launch our full lineup in the Middle East, delivering trucks built to perform—driven by our relentless pursuit to engineer, design, and create a truck that charges into the segment.”

The entire Ram lineup will offer customers benchmark vehicles that get the hard work done and take families where they need to go. Ram is committed to innovation and powertrain leadership with a lineup that consists of anything and everything truck buyers want and need.

The All-New Ram 1500 RHO: Performance Redefined

Powered by the new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, the RHO delivers 540 horsepower and 706 Nm of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

This impressive powertrain enables the truck to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds and reach 160 km/h in 11.7 seconds. It completes the quarter mile in 13.1 seconds at a speed of 169 km/h, with a top speed of 190 km/h, setting a new benchmark for performance in its class.

Ram 1500 RHO draws on decades of experience developing high-performance trucks, starting with the 1964 Dodge Custom Sport Special, 1978 Li’l Red Express, 2004 SRT-10, and 2021 TRX.

In addition to the new RHO model, new heights are seen with the introduction of the new Ram Tungsten and Limited.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten: Luxury Meets Power

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten is powered by the 3.0L Hurricane I6 engine, offering up to 540 horsepower and 706 Nm of torque, delivering a powerful and smooth driving experience with enhanced fuel efficiency.

The new model offers an ultra-premium experience with authentic materials and innovative features. The interior includes premium leather seats with memory settings, a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, dual wireless chargers, and a metal pedal kit.

The Ram 1500 Tungsten truck offers three massive, responsive, and technologically advanced screens throughout the cabin that offer the driver and front passenger access to information and the ability to connect to music, movies, and more entertainment on the go.

With the technologically advanced available Head-Up Display, Driver Information Digital Cluster, and Digital Rearview Mirror — this truck, in total, offers over 127 cm of combined available digital displays, delivering a seamless and highly connected driving experience.

Engineered for exceptional off-road capability, its unique, robust long-travel suspension system features adaptive damping inspired by desert racing. High-strength forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms are meticulously designed to optimize caster and camber angles throughout suspension cycling, ensuring unparalleled durability and control on any terrain.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Limited: The Ultimate Balance of Luxury and Capability

The new 2025 Ram 1500 Limited is equipped with the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines, delivering an excellent balance of power and efficiency while providing a refined and luxurious driving experience.

This premium truck features a 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, and a 12-inch Driver Information Display with a Heads-Up Display, offering the most advanced digital cockpit in its class.

For comfort, the leather bucket seats come with 8-way power adjustment, memory functions, and massage features for both driver and passenger. The cabin is further enhanced by a Harman Kardon 19-speaker premium sound system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and dual wireless chargers for added convenience.

On the exterior, the 22-inch premium black alloy wheels, bi-function LED projector headlamps with black bezels, and the Power Deployable Running Boards reinforce its bold and modern look. It also comes with the RamBox Management System and a tonneau cover for added storage versatility.

For safety, the 2025 Ram 1500 Limited is equipped with Active Lane Management, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Intersection Collision Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Drowsy Driver Detection, and Traffic Sign Recognition, ensuring top-tier protection for every journey.

Ram continues to set benchmarks in the industry, offering a lineup that meets the demands of truck enthusiasts who seek power, luxury, and innovation.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel: Built for Adventure, Engineered for Performance

The 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel delivers impressive performance with its 3.0L Hurricane Standard Output Twin Turbo I6 engine, generating 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD system, the Rebel is engineered for exceptional capability both on and off the road.

Built for adventure, the Rebel features 18-inch x 8-inch gloss black alloy wheels wrapped in LT275/70R18D BSW all-terrain tires, complemented by performance-tuned front and rear shock absorbers.

The truck's off-road prowess is enhanced by a 3.92 rear axle ratio and an E-locker axle differential. The bold exterior is highlighted by LED headlamps with black bezels and daytime running lamps, while the interior offers the same advanced technology suite as its siblings, including the 14.4-inch Uconnect® 5 infotainment system, 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display, and a 12-inch Driver Information Display. Premium amenities include leather bucket seats with 8-way power adjustment and memory functions, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon 19-speaker premium sound system.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie: Where Power meets comfort

The 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie combines sophistication with capability, featuring the same powerful 3.0L Hurricane Standard Output Twin Turbo I6 engine delivering 420 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque. This refined pickup pairs its robust powertrain with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD system for exceptional versatility.

The Laramie elevates its presence with premium 20-inch x 9-inch paint/polish alloy wheels and 275/55R20 AS LRR tires, while heavy-duty shock absorbers ensure a composed ride. The exterior is distinguished by LED headlamps with chrome bezels and daytime running lamps. Inside, the Laramie offers a blend of luxury and technology, featuring a 12-inch Uconnect® 5 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7-inch Driver Information Display, and leather bucket seats with 8-way power adjustment for both driver and passenger. The premium audio experience is delivered through 9 amplified speakers with subwoofers, while a comprehensive safety suite includes Active Lane Management System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Ram continues to set the benchmark for:

Class leading standard horsepower

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5 inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double-wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear legroom

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

In addition to the petrol-powered Ram 1500, Ram will offer an electrified 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger arriving in Q4 2025.

Ram continues to lead the segment with innovative powertrains, unmatched capability, and premium craftsmanship. With the introduction of the Ram 1500 RHO, Tungsten, and Limited, Ram reaffirms its commitment to delivering the best trucks in the industry—vehicles that work hard, play harder, and define what it means to be a leader in the pickup truck world. The full 2025 Ram 1500 lineup is now available at local dealerships across the Middle East.

