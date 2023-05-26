The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised a moot court for students of the Faculty of Law at Sorbonne University, Abu Dhabi, with the aim of enriching their legal knowledge and developing their practical skills and abilities by linking the curricula with practical field application, which contributes to providing them with the necessary expertise to practise various legal tasks related to their future work.

Holding moot courts in Abu Dhabi courts comes within the framework of efforts aimed at raising the quality of education and academic training and developing in-depth knowledge for scholars and specialists in the legal field, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to enhance the community participation of the Judicial Department with the relevant institutions to ensure the achievement of excellence and leadership in various sectors.

The proceedings in the moot court reflect an applied model for real courts, which are presented in the designated training courtroom, where the trainees play various judicial and legal roles, including the roles of judges, members of the public prosecution office, judges' assistants, and defence lawyers in the hypothetical case before the judicial body.

This experience meets many requirements, the most important of which is the harmonisation between the theoretical study of law subjects in universities and the requirements of practical reality in courts and prosecution offices, as well as being a practical application of the educational materials the student receives, which in turn is reflected in the consolidation of information and the acquisition of skills related to how to use it realistically in life. professional to perform their duties efficiently and proficiently.