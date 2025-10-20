Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - MoneyHash, the first and leading payment orchestration platform in emerging and global markets, has partnered with Tabby, the Saudi Arabia–headquartered financial services app. This collaboration offers merchants seamless access to flexible Tabby payments across the UAE and KSA through MoneyHash’s unified API. Businesses can activate Tabby’s buy now pay later service, reducing time-to-market and elevating the checkout experience.

Expanding Flexibility at Checkout

The integration allows e-commerce businesses to offer Tabby’s interest-free installment options directly at checkout, helping drive higher conversion rates, increased average order values, and lower cart abandonment. With a single integration through the MoneyHash platform, merchants gain access to Tabby’s full suite of BNPL capabilities, supported by streamlined onboarding and technical support.

“Merchants today are racing to meet customer demand for flexible and frictionless checkout experiences,” said Mohmad Amir, Head of Sales & Solutions at MoneyHash. “Our integration with Tabby makes it remarkably simple for businesses to embed BNPL into their payment stack, unlocking new revenue opportunities and meeting customer expectations without heavy development work.”

By combining Tabby’s industry-leading BNPL infrastructure with MoneyHash’s orchestration layer, the partnership supports the growing demand for flexible payment methods, while aligning with broader digital transformation and financial inclusion initiatives across the region.

“Partnering with MoneyHash allows us to accelerate BNPL adoption and strengthen the region’s digital economy,” said Zain Khan, Senior Director Business Development, Tabby. “Together, we are empowering merchants to meet customer demand for flexible payments while driving long-term growth.”

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration platform built for emerging and global markets, delivering infrastructure-level payment solutions that mirror AWS's approach to cloud computing. The payment orchestration software enables multiple payment gateway integration through a single API, offering smart payment routing, multi-currency payment processing, and a unified dashboard for complete operational control. MoneyHash empowers businesses to turn payment complexity into competitive advantage, delivering the flexibility and scalability needed to scale across one of the world's most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.

About Tabby

Tabby is a financial technology company that helps millions of people in the Middle East to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is headquartered in Riyadh and serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.