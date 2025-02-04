Foodics, the award-winning restaurant and payment technology company, has chosen MoneyHash, the region’s leading payment orchestration and revenue operations platform, to increase operational efficiency for restaurants and food service businesses across the MEA region.

Foodics leads by driving innovation and empowering food and beverage (F&B) businesses to thrive in a constantly evolving market and over the last 10 years it has cemented itself as the number 1 technology solution for restaurant management. As a fintech company officially licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Foodics has demonstrated remarkable growth since its 2014 launch, processing over 2.5 billion orders through its platform.

Proven Success with Leading F&B Brands

The partnership’s success began in 2022 with a rollout for Krispy Kreme, integrating Nigerian payment providers to streamline operations. Since then, MoneyHash has supported Foodics in onboarding numerous merchants across the MEA region, including renowned brands like KFC in Egypt and Emirates Catering in the UAE.

MoneyHash’s innovative solutions have enabled Foodics’ merchants to achieve:

90% cost reduction in expansion operations.

Accelerated time-to-market, reducing implementation timelines from 2 years to just 3 months.

Seamless scalability and enhanced market presence.

Shaping the Future of Payment Solutions

The next chapter of the partnership includes three pivotal developments to further empower Foodics and its merchants:

Payment Performance Optimization: Reducing payment failures and enhancing user experience for customers. QR Code Payments: Offering contactless, seamless payment options in-store. Pay-by-Link for Phone Orders: Introducing a call center solution that enables smaller restaurants to process phone orders efficiently.

Through this strategic partnership, MoneyHash and Foodics are not just addressing current operational challenges but are also shaping the future of the MEA restaurant market, valued at approximately $33.71 billion.

"Our partnership with Foodics marks a significant milestone in transforming payment operations for the F&B sector in MEA. By combining our advanced payment orchestration capabilities with Foodics' robust restaurant management platform, we're creating a more efficient and reliable payment ecosystem for thousands of restaurants across the region," said Nader Abdelrazik, co-founder and CEO of MoneyHash.

Ahmad AlZaini, CEO of Foodics, commented: "This strategic partnership with MoneyHash aligns perfectly with our mission to empower restaurant owners with cutting-edge technology solutions. By integrating MoneyHash's advanced payment orchestration capabilities, we're enhancing our ability to provide seamless, reliable payment processing for our merchants while making the entire process easier for time-pressured consumers.”

The MEA restaurant market is valued at approximately $33.71 billion, representing significant opportunities for innovation and growth. By combining MoneyHash's cutting-edge solutions with Foodics' industry-leading restaurant management platform, this partnership is transforming F&B operations, empowering businesses to scale efficiently and thrive in a highly dynamic market.

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash has established itself as a leading all-in-one payment orchestration and revenue operations platform in the Middle East and Africa. Recognized for its innovative approach, MoneyHash addresses key challenges that businesses face in the realm of digital payments. These challenges range from the prolonged efforts required to integrate with multiple payment providers, to tackling issues like low conversion rates, payment failures, inefficient payment flows, and mitigating fraudulent activities.

At the heart of MoneyHash's mission is the simplification and optimization of payment infrastructure. By streamlining these critical processes, MoneyHash empowers businesses to not only overcome operational hurdles but also to focus on their core growth and expansion strategies.

For more information, visit www.Moneyhash.io

About FOODICS

FOODICS is the leading Restaurant and Payment Tech company in MEMA, with an innovative 360° SaaS ecosystem making it a pioneer in the regional F&B industry. Formally licensed as a Fintech company by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the company’s vision is to build a complete restaurant management ecosystem that enables owners to run their operations seamlessly and grow their business. Its mission is to empower restaurant and merchant owners with a comprehensive cloud-based POS system to enrich their operations. FOODICS caters to every segment of the F&B sector from traditional dine-in restaurants, cafés, quick service restaurants, bakeries, food trucks through to cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers. Since its inception in 2014, it has successfully processed over 2.3 billion orders through the platform and raised a record USD170 mil in Series C round, making it one of the most promising SaaS companies to emerge from the MENA region.

For more information, please visit www.foodics.com

