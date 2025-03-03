United Arab Emirates – MoneyHash, the leading payment orchestration platform revolutionizing the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, today announced it has been selected as a UAE Future 100 winner for 2025. This prestigious accolade, a collaborative initiative between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, recognizes MoneyHash as one of the top 100 emerging companies significantly enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's future economic sectors.

Founded in 2021 by Nader Abdelrazik and Mustafa Eid, MoneyHash has rapidly become a pivotal player in the fintech landscape. The company's unified API and streamlined checkout experience address the complexities of payment infrastructure in the MEA region, empowering businesses to thrive.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a UAE Future 100 winner," said Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to transforming payments from a liability into a strategic advantage for businesses operating in emerging markets. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and the new economy."

MoneyHash's selection follows its recent $5.2 million pre-Series A funding round, led by Flourish Ventures, positioning the company for accelerated growth and expanded reach across the MEA region and beyond. The platform tackles critical challenges such as high payment failure rates and fraud risks. By integrating over 300 payment service providers across 100+ markets, MoneyHash enables businesses to efficiently scale their payment operations.

The UAE Future 100 initiative highlights companies from a diverse range of new economy sectors, including fintech, sustainability, creative industries, health technology, and more. MoneyHash's focus on fintech innovation directly supports the UAE's transition towards a flexible, innovation-based economic model, aligning with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

MoneyHash's current portfolio includes regional unicorns like Tamara and Kitopi, and the company remains dedicated to simplifying and optimizing payment processes for businesses across the MEA region, contributing to the development of the fintech ecosystem and supporting the UAE's vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.