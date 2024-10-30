Cairo, Egypt – Mondia, a leading technology provider specializing in digital payment solutions, has announced its collaboration with Amazon to integrate mobile carrier billing into the Amazon.eg store for Prime membership. This will allow customers to sign up for Prime using their mobile carrier billing, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Prime members in Egypt can now utilize carrier billing as a payment method, marking a significant advancement in digital payment solutions. This new feature provides a seamless checkout experience, enabling customers to subscribe directly through their mobile carriers, thereby simplifying the payment process.

Commenting on the launch, Nathan Hanley, Chief Commercial Officer at Mondia Group, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Amazon Egypt to deliver this innovative solution. Our expertise in digital payment integration and local market requirements has enabled us to support Amazon Egypt, making Prime more accessible to customers.”

Key Features of the Integration:

The introduction of carrier billing for Prime represents a pioneering move in the digital content industry, making it easier for customers to sign up for Prime. Trusted Partnership with Mondia: Mondia has been selected as the technology partner for this initiative, leveraging its expertise in local requirements and business models to ensure a smooth implementation.

Mondia has been selected as the technology partner for this initiative, leveraging its expertise in local requirements and business models to ensure a smooth implementation. Enhanced Payment Flexibility: The new payment method is designed to accommodate a wide range of customer preferences, particularly in regions where mobile payment is prevalent.

Amazon.eg Prime membership combines a slate of shopping and entertainment benefits for EGP 29 a month and EGP 249 for annual membership. Benefits include

Free and Fast Delivery: Free delivery with no minimum order on most governorates across Egypt (terms and conditions apply).

Exclusive Shopping Deals: Prime members have access to exclusive deals, sale events including Prime Day and White Friday Sale, early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year.

Prime Video: Prime members have access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series.

Prime Gaming: Prime members have access to a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming and free monthly Twitch subscription.

