Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits WLL signs a solar power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Yellow Door Energy;

The solar plant has a capacity of 2.3 megawatts and will generate 3,820 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation;

This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 2,400 metric tons, in line with Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative and in time for World Environment Day.

Globally, Mondelēz International is joining the race to zero and commits to 2050 net zero emissions target

The signing ceremony took place at the Mondelēz Biscuit Factory in Al-Hidd, Bahrain with representatives from Mondelēz and Yellow Door Energy.

Manama, Bahrain: Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits WLL, signed recently a solar power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Yellow Door Energy, a leading provider of sustainable energy for businesses in the Middle East and Pakistan.

Located at the state-of-the-art Mondelēz biscuit factory in Al-Hidd, Bahrain, the solar plant will have a capacity of 2.3 megawatts and will comprise over 4,200 solar panels for both rooftop and carport applications. Once completed, the solar plant is expected to produce 3,820 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 2,400 metric ton[1]s.

Salah El Marasy, Plant Manager of Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits WLL, said, “Since its inception, Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits has remained committed to integrating sustainable practices at the heart of its business operations and setting ambitious goals to promote sustainability. We are focused to scale up our sustainability efforts to deliver meaningful change. Our partnership with Yellow Door Energy is a step forward in our plans to create a sustainable future for snacking in Bahrain and the region, which will help us reduce our end-to-end CO2 emissions.”

“This project will enable us to convert 24% of our energy usage into clean energy, which represents a major milestone in our sustainability agenda, in line with our global commitment to achieve net zero emissions across our full value chain by 2050,” added El Marasy.

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said, “Yellow Door Energy is proud to partner with Mondelēz Bahrain Biscuits WLL. This is our third project in Bahrain, and we look forward to expanding our sustainable energy solutions throughout the Kingdom. Through our solar PPA, we help businesses in Bahrain switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the Kingdom’s Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement. By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

ABOUT MONDELEZ BAHRAIN BISCUITS WLL

Mondelez Bahrain Biscuits W.L.L. is one of the largest and newest “Factory of the Future” within the chain of Mondelez International plants. The company invested more than $90 million in the state-of-the-art biscuit manufacturing plant that produces iconic brands, including OREO cookies, Barni soft cakes, Tang powdered beverage and belVita biscuits for local consumers. The plant serves as a hub for exports to the Gulf region, the Levant, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, please visit https://www.mondelezinternational.com/Bahrain

ABOUT MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

ABOUT YELLOW DOOR ENERGY

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and South Asia. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Equinor, and APICORP. www.yellowdoorenergy.com

[1] “Bahrain Energy Profile” Report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)