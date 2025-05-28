MAKKAH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, who also serves as Chairman of the Roads General Authority, has launched a cooled pedestrian walkway project in Makkah, designed to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities and improve the comfort of pilgrims.



The walkway is part of the Kingdom’s broader cooled roads initiative, which has expanded by 82% since its launch in 2023.



More than 84,000 square meters of roads in Arafat have now been paved with locally sourced recycled materials that reflect up to 40% more sunlight and reduce surface temperatures by approximately 12°C, helping mitigate urban heat and cut energy consumption and air pollution.



A key addition is the 4,000-meter accessible pedestrian path leading to Mount Arafat, built with cooled paving to minimize vibrations and enhance mobility for people with disabilities and their companions.



The project also includes flexible rubber asphalt surfaces, which have increased by 33% to now cover 16,000 square meters.



These surfaces, used in pedestrian areas between Namira Mosque and Arafat Train Station, are designed to soften impact and provide greater comfort, especially for older pilgrims.



Research by the Road Research Centre confirms the improved safety and usability of the rubberized materials.

The initiative features a green corridor with trees planted along a 1,200-meter stretch, and includes air-cooling mist systems and water fountains, developed in collaboration with the Abdulrahman Fakieh Charitable Foundation.



Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority continues to implement innovations in road infrastructure as it works toward ranking sixth globally in road quality by 2030 and reducing road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 residents.



The Kingdom currently leads the world in intercity road connectivity, with a total network exceeding 73,000 kilometers.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).