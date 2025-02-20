Cairo: Mondelez Egypt has once again earned the prestigious Top Employer 2025 certification from the Top Employer Institute marking its sixth consecutive year as a leading employer in the country. This remarkable recognition solidified its position as a beacon of excellence in the workplace.

This recognition highlights Mondelēz Egypt's commitment to a people-centric approach, prioritizing talent development, employee well-being, and establishing best-in-class people practices.

The Top Employer certification recognizes top employers by evaluating companies in an extensive range of areas including people strategy, work environment, talent programs, and diversity and inclusion.

Mohamed El Morsi - Mondelēz Egypt's Managing Director stated: 'We are incredibly honored to be certified and recognized as a top employer for the sixth consecutive year. In recent years, Mondelēz has made significant strides in advancing our global DE&I ambitions cultivating a diverse talent pool and promoting a culture that benefits our employees and the communities where we operate’.

He added: 'We are dedicated to building an organization that prioritizes colleague well-being, fosters talent growth, and drives performance excellence. Our commitment to our people is reflected in our pursuit of an equitable workplace, inclusion and talent development and growth’.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International - a global leader in snacking - offers unparalleled career growth, advancement, and leadership opportunities within a dynamic and exciting environment. Mondelēz rich culture is nurtured by a diverse and talented global workforce, fostering collaboration, innovation, and a strong sense of belonging. Mondelēz, encourages employees to lead with both heart and strategy, driving ambitious goals.