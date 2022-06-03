moLotus, the mobile video customer interaction platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Excellence, a leading retail and next generation digital company based in Riyadh to enable massive Digitization, Innovation and Transformation in the Telecom, Banking and eSports sectors. The focus is on innovation and creation of New Revenue Streams, generating around USD 1.4 billion revenue in the coming 3 to 4 years.

The partnership comes into existence at the time when Saudi Arabia becomes the market with the largest mobile marketing potential in the Middle East. The number of mobile connections in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.3 million between 2021 and 2022 (source: DataReportal). In Saudi Arabia’s digital advertising market, 53% of total ad spending will be generated through mobile by 2026 (source: Statista).

Novosol, a global mobile technology company with strong footprints in Asian countries, is now entering the Saudi Arabian market. Novosol's unique platform moLotus offers mobile advertising and cutting-edge digital transformation, enabling new revenue generation, cost reduction, customer acquisition and retention, customer lifetime value maximization, process automation and much more. moLotus is also helping Telcos and Brands in driving Consumer Revenues and creating New Revenue Streams in Customer Interaction, Transformation and Advertising.

moLotus, a proven interaction and transformation platform has partnered with various renowned Telcos across Asia such as Indosat Ooredoo, Vodafone, Airtel, Celcom, Digi, and more. Marquee Brands like Samsung, HDFC, Panasonic, Standard Chartered, HSBC, LÓreal and Amazon are already using the platform to drive their marketing and transformation initiatives.

Minhaz Lokhandwala, Founder and CEO of Novosol, envisions transforming customer interaction and generating high revenue for Brands and Telco partners via moLotus. His technically advanced management experience and business intelligence, with strong leadership qualities along with the focus on large-scale IT solutions, is the force behind Novosol's success across Asia.

Saudi Excellence Company, headquartered in Riyadh, operates in the technology, artificial intelligence and fintech sector and presently represents many of the world's leading high-tech companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, managing and fulfilling the demand fueled by a predominantly young population, telecommunications companies and carriers.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was recently named the “top digital riser” among the G20 countries due to the comprehensive support for digital transformation in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia is replacing traditional processes with digital ones; achieving quality, agility and efficiency. This partnership can help achieve the overarching goal of digital transformation.

Novosol Website - http://novosol.biz

moLotus Showcase - http://molotus.com