Muscat, Oman - Mohsin Haider Darwish Automobiles LLC (MHD), Oman’s leading automotive distributor, is proud to launch its brand-new showroom for its iconic Stellantis brands including Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Alfa Romeo and its after-sales brand, Mopar. The flagship showroom located in Al Hail North opened on Monday, 18 September, under the patronage of His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat and in the presence of Madam Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish - ACERE, Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, Chief Executive Officer of MHD Automobiles, and representatives from Stellantis.

The state-of-the-art showroom features a wide range of Stellantis models from high-end brands including Jeep, Dodge, RAM, and Alfa Romeo. A one-stop destination for Stellantis customers, the showroom also includes convenient after-sales services such as car care and spare parts stations. With the launch of this brand-new showroom, customers can now discover the popular Stellantis models and access professional expert advice from MHD’s trained professionals.

This showroom marks a new milestone for MHD as it recently became a distributor of Stellantis in Oman, the world’s fourth-largest car maker. The strategic partnership between MHD Automobiles LLC and Stellantis saw iconic brands such as Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Alfa Romeo added to MHD’s renowned portfolio of brands including MG, Jaguar, Land Rover, Jetour, INEOS, Hongqi and McLaren.

Commenting on the launch of the flagship Stellantis showroom, Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new showroom. After becoming a Stellantis distributor in Oman, we were determined to offer our customers access to a first-class destination where they could discover a wide range of Stellantis models. This new showroom is indicative of our commitment to providing the Omani market with access to world-class brands. We worked closely with Stellantis to develop this unique space bringing together modern features, high-end technology, and quality services for our valued customer.”

Madam Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson added: “I am proud to see MHD Automobiles LLC expanding its leading position as an automobile distributor in Oman. Responding to market demands, we were committed to opening a unique showroom for our Stellantis models as a testament to our innovative and forward-thinking approach for our valued customers in Oman.”

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer at Stellantis Middle East and Africa stated: "Our partnership with Mohsin Haider Darwish Automobiles LLC has been instrumental in expanding our footprint in Oman. Together, we are committed to delivering Best in Class Customer Experience, underpinned by both top-notch products and exceptional pre and after sales services. This showroom embodies our mutual dedication to setting the highest standards for quality performance in the Omani market. Customers will have the unique opportunity to fully engage with the pioneering innovation that distinguishes each of our iconic brands.”

Customers can now discover the new showroom in Al Hail North and visit MHD Automobile’s website for further information: https://mhdacere.com/.

About MHD Automobiles LLC. And MHD ACERE.

MHD Automobiles LLC. is one of the main operating divisions under MHD ACERE and represents premium automotive brands. MHD is a key contributor to the economy of Oman committed to the progress of the country in accordance with the government's vision for capacity building, human capital creation and efforts towards Omanisation. With the strength of rich history and a firm belief for the future with able leaders at the helm, MHD is looking to power the future of Oman.

About Stellantis.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.