entourage, one of the leading live communication agencies in the MENA region, is ending 2023 on a high note as its founder and CEO Mr. Mohammed Tayem won ‘CEO of the Year’ award in media category at the recently concluded CEO Middle East Awards 2023.



The CEO Middle East Awards is a platform that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievements of business leaders from across various industries and sectors in the middle eastern region.



Speaking of the achievement, Mr. Tayem noted, “Running an organization is a continuous learning curve. The journey so far has been challenging to say the least, but most rewarding at the same time. It is great honor for me, and a humbling experience, to be recognized by the prestigious forum. I owe it all to my family, my team, the people who put their trust in me and gave it their best to bring entourage to where it is today. I hope to continue to develop a place where ambitions and creativity thrive effortlessly.”



Navigating the dynamic landscape of the marketing & media industry in the region, Mr. Tayem has led the growth of entourage from startup to a flourishing 200+ people strong organization in just over decade. Breaking away from traditional, entourage diversified into a comprehensive integrated marketing solutions agency steadily emerging as a regional brand marketing & management powerhouse under Mr. Tayem’s leadership.



Having worked with some of the biggest regional and international brands in both public and private sectors, entourage today scores among the very best agencies in the region, with operations in 4 countries, and retaining top global talents, featuring over 25 nationalities to empower and elevate brands through unique experiences.



Mr. Tayem has maneuvered entourage through uncertain times, remaining steadfast in the face of challenges and inspiring an atmosphere of growth. With his strategic mindset and sharp business acumen, he has led entourage to become a formidable champion in the marketing industry.



Through commitment, creativity, ambition, and resilience, the agency has witnessed more than triple-fold growth post-pandemic.



The CEO award is a great way to end 2023 and welcome 2024 the year entourage celebrates its 15th anniversary of creating excellence.

About entourage:

Founded in 2009, entourage has quickly evolved into one of the leading live communication agencies in the middle eastern region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants at entourage collaborate with leaders from across a wide range of industry sectors, and government entities to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with powerhouses from both the public and private sectors such as Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi, among others, with operations spanning 5 regional offices.