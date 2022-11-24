Dubai, UAE:– The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) held a graduation ceremony for 125 students who have successfully completed the Executive Diploma in Public Policy programme, consisting of six batches from 59 federal and local entities, as well as organisations from across the GCC.

Held at the Etihad Museum in Dubai on Thursday, 24 November 2022, the event was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Aisha Miran, Assistant Secretary-General for Strategy Management and Governance Sector at the Dubai Executive Council; and MBRSG’s Executive President H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri.

Female leaders made up 68.8% of all graduates, with the group including graduates from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, and Bahrain.

H.E. Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and an extension of the leadership’s forward-looking mindset that aims to anticipate and shape the future by training qualified national leaders, capable of building on national accomplishments and leading the way towards another 50 years of prosperity, innovation, and sustainability.”

“MBRSG is a strategic partner in training and empowering new generations of future leaders, arming them with the knowledge, skills, tools, and practical experience needed to manage the government system, meet the UAE’s aspirations, and enhance its reputation for excellence and leadership,” H.E. Al Marri added, congratulating the graduates and wishing them a career full of success and achievements.

For his part, Eng. Mishary bin Fahad Al-Jowerah, one of the program graduates, Partnership Executive Director in the Associations Support Fund in Saudi Arabia, said: “Studying at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is a significant opportunity that allowed me to acquire the necessary knowledge and develop my practical skills in setting public policies, through a well-planned scientific curriculum, designed in accordance with international best practices. What sets this programme apart is its diversity, as well as its focus on all the requirements to prepare leaders who are capable of making valuable contributions to administrative processes, keeping pace with the latest accomplishments in the field.”

“I take this opportunity to thank all those in charge at MBRSG,” Al-Juwaira added. “I had a distinguished experience here that gave me an opportunity to communicate, meet, and exchange knowledge and expertise with my colleagues from the UAE, Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman, and I look forward to sharing the knowledge I have gained from the programme with my colleagues in leading positions, in addition to implementing it in my own career.”

The programme aims to introduce participants to the policymaking process, highlight its importance, and present the procedures to develop proactive, effective, and innovative policies. Each batch underwent an average of 100 training hours, covering a series of topics, namely, public policies and the future of government; UAE model in setting public policies; innovation in setting public policy, and finally, public policies and behavioural science. In addition, students worked on developing draft policies as a requirement for graduation.

On another note, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government noted that registration for the new round of the Executive Diploma in Public Policy programme in its various categories will start in February 2023. To register, please click here: https://www.mbrsg.ae/home/executive-education/professional-diploma-programs

The programme sought to strengthen graduates’ practical skills and enable them to effectively implement best practices in the field of developing and implementing public policies, offering them the opportunity to explore international best practices in general and UAE government practices, in particular.

