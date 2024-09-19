Dubai, UAE - HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member; and Ali Juma Al Tamimi, Director of Libraries Department welcomed H.E. Mr. Josef Koutský, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to the UAE and Mr. Riad Kudsi, Conductor of Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE Al Murr highlighted the historical relations between the two countries across all sectors. He also praised the rich cultural scene in Prague, the Czech capital. HE Al Murr described it as the "Jewel of Europe" due to its cultural treasures and musical icons, in addition to its buildings that embody the grandeur of Baroque architecture. HE Al Murr noted that Prague’s unique museums, opera houses, and theatres contributed to making it a destination for cultural tourism from all over the world.

His Excellency Ambassador Koutský pointed to the deep ties between the two countries, praising the UAE's vision to enrich the cultural scene locally, regionally, and globally. He affirmed that the Mohammed bin Rashid Library represents a valuable cultural monument that brings together people from around the world, regardless of their languages. It promotes the cultural movement, in addition to its leading role in preserving cultural and human heritage through its various initiatives to spread knowledge and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global cultural hub. His Excellency also expressed his deep admiration for the UAE’s cultural journey and its continuous pursuit of development and future foresight, guided by the wise vision of its leadership. He commended the UAE’s role as a beacon of culture and progress, as well as the vibrant and dynamic environment it offers.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of preserving the cultural industry, which now faces a significant challenge and a new reality due to technological advancements. They highlighted the opportunities provided by this major leap to reshape the knowledge landscape, elevate the cultural and literary industries, and maintain the vital role of the cultural movement in uplifting nations. This, in turn, contributes to building intellectual bridges between East and West.

For his part, Mr. Riad Kudsi affirmed the UAE's efforts in promoting culture and nurturing local talents by establishing and training a national orchestra to represent the country. He also highlighted the importance of exploring international experiences by organising training workshops in collaboration with the State Opera in Prague.

During the visit, His Excellency Ambassador Koutský explored the Treasures of the Library exhibition, as well as the Library's facilities such as the Information Centre and The Theatre. He was also introduced to its international and Czech cultural resources, which include 157 books by Czech authors and novelists, 107 of which have been translated into Arabic, along with 1,343 e-books available for readers and library visitors. At the conclusion of the visit, both sides exchanged commemorative gifts and photos.