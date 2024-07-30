Dubai, UAE: In line with its vision to spread knowledge and spark the love of reading in members of society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announced the new ‘Cultural Summer’ initiative. The Summer-long programme will include a series of educational and interactive activities, workshops, to provide readers with a unique opportunity to develop their skills.

The initiative includes a summer camp for children between 7-12 years old, starting August 5 until August 15. The camp will offer workshops and educational sessions to promote children's creativity and broaden their horizons. The camp will be presented in Arabic and English allowing the participants to sign up for their preferred language, and they should attend all the sessions in their selected language.

During week one, the Library is offering 9 workshops in Arabic, including: “What colour is the teddy bear?”, “Figuring Painting,” and “Busy with Solutions”. It will also organise the “Story and Idea” reading session, as well as creative sessions on “Candle Making” and “Memory Tank.” The week one activities conclude with “Philosophisation,” “Beads Making,” and “Idea Lab” workshops which will offer a series of fun activities along with a storytelling session to explore how story ideas are born.

The week two of the Summer Camp will include nine workshops in English, such as the “English Language” workshop, “Jesmonite Tray” environmental workshop, and a “Math Workshop” to develop participants’ math skills, as well as workshops on “Science” and “Robotics”, and a creative workshop on “Canvas Painting.” The Summer Camp’s activities will conclude with “Physics,” “Figurine Painting,” and “Arabic Writing” workshops.

The Library invites all parents looking to enrol their children in the Summer Camp activities to register via the website: www.mbrl.ae , or follow the Library's social media accounts, to use the registration links provided.

Also, as part of the Cultural Summer activities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library announced offering 500 books in various topics under the slogan “From our library to your library.” During August, visitors from all age groups can select books displayed on special shelves across the nine specialised libraries.

During the first week of August, and in line with the summer activities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising a cultural competition with great prizes for visitors. It will include answering questions about the nine specialised libraries and their content, with the answers available in those libraries.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is always working to launch social and cultural activities to create an educational and interactive environment and develop the skills of members of society, especially children and youth. It also aims to properly utilise the summer vacation by offering opportunities to promote creativity and explore various fields.

