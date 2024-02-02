Dubai, UAE:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and The Culture & Scientific Association (Emirates Science Club) signed an agreement to support and stimulate scientific research and disseminating knowledge and culture. The agreement aims to invest in the energies of youth and develop their scientific and technological skills in line with the UAE’s vision to promote culture and knowledge.

The signing of the agreement was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, ​​His Excellency Bilal Al Bdour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Culture & Scientific Association, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, Chairman of the Emirates Science Club, and President of the University of Dubai, in addition to a number of officials and employees from both sides.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei said: “This agreement is a strategic step within our vision to strengthen the partnership between cultural and scientific institutions in the UAE. This supports our sustainable future plans to enrich the scientific and cultural scene in our society, through our commitment to providing innovative educational and training opportunities for young people that contribute to developing their creative and technical skills and capabilities. This comes in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership to build a sustainable knowledge future that keeps pace with the rapid changes imposed on us by the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and our vision for a comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years.”

AlMazrooei added: “By enhancing cooperation with different institutions, we offer diverse and innovative programs and activities that meet the requirements and needs of youth and develop their scientific and technological skills. This strengthens the library’s role as an advanced educational and cultural center, and supports stimulating the creative capabilities of young people and directing them towards science and technology. As a result, this contributes to achieving the UAE’s ambitions to develop the culture and knowledge sector and achieve progress and prosperity.”

His Excellency Bilal Al Bdour said: “This agreement is a major gateway into society, as it represents an opportunity for the Emirates Science Club to introduce itself to the public through this portal. It also opens new horizons for young people looking to enrich their knowledge and hone their scientific and technological skills.”

Al Bdour added: “​Our commitment to supporting scientific research and promoting culture reflects a firm belief in the importance of investing in the energies of youth and developing them as a foundation for a prosperous future that aligns with the UAE’s vision to enhance its cultural and scientific leadership.”

Al Bdour continued: This partnership embodies the pinnacle of cooperation towards creating a knowledge society based on the foundations of innovation and creativity. Our efforts converge to build a new generation capable of facing today’s challenges efficiently, and stimulating scientific curiosity and interest in research and development among new generations.”

​The agreement aims to develop a joint work strategy to utilise the robotics lab and nurture creative thinking, learning, and interaction with technology and robots for children and youth who are patrons of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library through programs and workshops held throughout the year.

This agreement will also allow library patrons to acquire skills in building, programming, and controlling robots and designing and creating their own projects using robots, in addition to providing them with skills related to the science and technology sector and developing their capabilities in preparation for their participation in local and international competitions and challenges.

The agreement stipulates the adoption of work programs for lab activities, cooperation and coordination in future initiatives, providing science workshops and a program dedicated to school visits, and organising competitions for children to test their skills in programming robots and artificial intelligence and using them to interact with robots to help solve problems.

This cooperation represents a solid building block in building an advanced knowledge society. It contributes to unifying efforts and exchanging experiences between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and The Culture & Scientific Association to develop the skills of future generations and provide them with powerful tools to build their skills and expand their awareness. This contributes to developing their creative and critical thinking abilities and problem-solving skills.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.

About The Cultural & Scientific Association

The Cultural and Scientific Association is a scientific cultural institution established in 1987 which deals with cultural matters through participation in various cultural and scientific activities. It highlights the cultural aspect of the state and embraces its heritage while enhancing culture and science in the UAE.

Since the establishment of the Emirates Science Club by Cultural and Scientific Association on January 15, 1990 it was necessary to be able to work with children and young people in order to discover their talents, develop their creative and innovative abilities, help them in their endeavors, show their innovative and creative talents and train them on the methods of research, design, and commercial products. The Club plays a positive role in utilizing leisure time for children and youth, and highlighting the hidden abilities and investing them in innovation, productivity, and the development of positive energy. It also works to keep them away from the negative effects that result from boredom due to lack of taking advantage of leisure time.