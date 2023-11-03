Dubai, UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) celebrated Flag Day to commemorate the founding of the United Arab Emirates on Friday, November 3, 2023, with a variety of national activities, in a show of pride in the values and principles represented by the flag and a confirmation of its role in serving the nation and achieving its ambitious visions.

This year's Flag Day celebrations come in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the national flag on November 3 at 10:00 AM.

The activities and events of MBRHE to celebrate Flag Day included raising the national flag in all the establishment's buildings and facilities. Organizing awareness seminars and events on the importance of the flag and its role in promoting the national spirit. Holding competitions and cultural and sporting activities.

On this occasion, H.E. Omar Hamad BuShehab, CEO of MBRHE, said: "We celebrate Flag Day with great pride and pride, to confirm our commitment to the values of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, and to work together to achieve its ambitious visions."

The CEO also added: "MBRHE looks forward to achieving the hopes and aspirations of the wise leadership, and to continue on the path of excellence and success, adhering to the spirit of teamwork to achieve the achievements and aspirations of the future of the UAE. This participation in the celebration of Flag Day is a confirmation of the great role played by the flag in stimulating the national spirit and social cohesion towards achieving the ambitious visions of the state and its great people."

The institution invites the public to visit its official website www.mbrhe.gov.ae to learn more about its services and ongoing efforts to improve the housing landscape in Dubai.

