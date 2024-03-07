Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, and Tim Aerospace broke ground on its new hangar at Dubai South. The new facility will be built with the maximum allowed design dimensions, making it one of the largest wide-body capable aircraft MRO hangars in the GCC, with a capacity for up to five wide-body aircraft of any type, excluding the A-380.

The ground breaking ceremony took place at MBRAH in Dubai South, and was attended by His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Timor Shah Shahab, Founder and CEO of Tim Aerospace, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The new facility, whose construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025, will provide premium and cost-efficient aircraft base maintenance services for various types of wide- and narrow-body commercial passenger and cargo aircraft.

In his comments Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “Following the agreement with Tim Aerospace last year, we are pleased to witness the ground breaking of the new hangar, which will be of added value to the sector given the huge demand for MRO services across the region, and its expected growth in the coming years. The aviation sector is a key contributor to Dubai’s economic development, and we are committed to supporting its growth and to cement the emirate’s position as a global aviation city.”

Timor Shah Shahab commented: “Our new facility will play a crucial role in enhancing aircraft maintenance capabilities within the UAE’s aviation ecosystem. We strongly believe in the sector’s future, given the government’s strategic vision of creating such an excellent business environment for companies to flourish and the advanced infrastructure and solutions that the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub provides. We also express our gratitude to the entire team at MBRAH for their support, and we are geared up to accommodate our discerning regional clientele across the aviation sector.”

MBR Aerospace Hub offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.