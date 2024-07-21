Mohammed Al-Qattan: Congratulations to the winner and best of luck to all AlDanah Millionaire account holders in future draws. The bank has achieved significant advancements and unprecedented breakthroughs in various banking services provided to customers. We will continue to generously invest to provide an exceptional customer experience and further simplify our user-friendly services. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to transform our branch network into environmentally-friendly facilities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Najla Al-Eisa: We are excited to continue rewarding our customers and encouraging them to save through the AlDanah Millionaire account. The bank has achieved many milestones in fulfilling our role in embedding sustainability principles in the community.



Gulf Bank is thrilled to announce that Mohammad Saleh Marafie has won a grand prize of KD 1,000,000 in the major AlDanah semi-annual draw, held last Thursday at The Avenues Mall. The event was supervised by representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young, marking the 22nd millionaire in the history of the AlDanah account draws.

The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement as AlDanah Millionaire account customers eagerly awaited the announcement of the lucky winner. During the grand ceremony attended by a large audience, the winner's name was revealed. They were then contacted and informed of their entry into the exclusive group of millionaires, expressing immense happiness and gratitude to Gulf Bank for this life-changing prize.

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Al Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, welcomed the attendees and congratulated the winner. He extended his best wishes to the other AlDanah Millionaire account customers for future draws, emphasizing that those who did not win the KD 1,000,000 prize still have many opportunities ahead. He highlighted the upcoming grand prize of KD 2,000,000 which will be drawn on January 30, 2025.

Mr. Al Qattan also highlighted the significant advancements in Gulf Bank's banking services, including enhancements to the Gulf Bank mobile application, the introduction of quality products, and the expansion of electronic services. He noted improvements to branches, ATMs, and the Call Center. These innovations make Gulf Bank’s services the most efficient, fast, and customer-friendly in the banking sector, utilizing advanced technology that surpasses customer expectations.

He added that alongside these service developments, Gulf Bank is implementing a comprehensive plan to convert its branch network into environmentally-friendly facilities. This initiative aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, with a focus on promoting self-service options. The bank has already opened its first eco-friendly branch in the Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area and plans to soon reopen the renovated Jabriya and Abdullah Al-Salem branches.

Mr. Al Qattan concluded his speech by affirming Gulf Bank’s commitment to investing generously to provide an extraordinary customer experience. This commitment is part of Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, which aims to solidify its position as the bank of the future by building advanced digital capabilities and enhancing employee skills.

Promoting Savings Culture

Mrs. Najla Al-Eisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, expressed Gulf Bank’s commitment to creating a joyful atmosphere for customers and attendees at the semi-annual draw. This was achieved through a variety of activities and the distribution of cash prizes, aiming to inspire the audience to embrace a culture of saving.

She elaborated, "For over a quarter-century, the AlDanah Millionaire account has helped us build strong customer relationships. We have achieved significant milestones in promoting sustainability and organizing impactful initiatives and events that benefit the community."

Mrs. Al-Eisa concluded, "We look forward to continuing to reward our customers for saving through the AlDanah Millionaire account. We encourage everyone to keep depositing into their accounts to increase their chances of winning the grand prize of KD 2 million in the annual draw."

Numerous Prizes

Moreover, Gulf Bank recently decided to distribute the quarterly draw prize of KD 100,000 among 100 winners, each receiving KD 1,000, instead of one winner receiving the full prize amount. This decision is part of the bank's ongoing efforts to reward its customers and promote a savings culture in the community. This initiative has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest cash prize associated with a bank account worldwide.

As a result, the schedule of draws for the AlDanah Millionaire account, which started in 1998 and continues for the 26th consecutive year, has been adjusted. It will now declare two millionaires annually in major draws, with the grand prize for the annual draw being KD 2,000,000 and a semi-annual prize of KD 1,000,000.

Furthermore, there will be 10 monthly draw winners receiving KD 1,000 each, in addition to a quarterly draw prize of KD 100,000. The latest draw winner was announced on April 18, 2024, and 100 winners will be announced in the upcoming draw on October 17, 2024, each receiving a prize of KD 1,000. This makes the AlDanah Millionaire account one of the best savings accounts in Kuwait.

Loyalty Rewards and Winning Opportunities

One of the many advantages of the AlDanah account, is being the only account in Kuwait that transfers the customers’ chances of winning from the previous year to the next, as part of a program that rewards customers for their loyalty to Gulf Bank.

In order to increase one’s chances of winning, customers must maintain a minimum of KD 200 in their accounts, or deposit continuously to increase their chances of winning. Al-Danah account holders are eligible to win Gulf Bank’s monthly, quarterly, and annual AlDanah draws.

Gulf Bank's vision is to lead in Kuwait by fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment to deliver exceptional customer service, while sustainably serving the community. With a wide network of branches and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to choose how and where they conduct their banking transactions, ensuring a seamless and efficient banking experience.

Aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035 "New Kuwait," Gulf Bank collaborates with various stakeholders to achieve sustainable developments across environmental, social, and governance levels through strategically selected initiatives both within and outside the bank.

Would You Like to Be the Next Millionaire?

To enhance your chances of becoming the 23rd millionaire in the AlDanah Millionaire draws, consider increasing your deposits. The deadline for deposits to qualify for the grand annual draw, offering a prize of KD 2 million, is November 30th, 2024. To participate in future monthly, quarterly, and annual AlDanah draws, customers must maintain a minimum balance of KD 200.

Empowering Kuwaiti Youth Talents

As part of its commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth talents and its continuous efforts to empower women, Gulf Bank enlisted calligrapher Shaima Al-Azmi to inscribe the name of the grand prize winner on the check.