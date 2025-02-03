Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, is celebrating five years of a thriving partnership with Sixt Rent a Car. To mark this milestone, the BMW i7 electric sedan is being added to Sixt’s premium fleet, reflecting a shared commitment by both companies to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences.

Their half decade-old partnership has provided thousands of customers in Saudi Arabia with seamless access to BMW’s state-of-the-art vehicles, elevating standards in car rental services across the Kingdom. The inclusion of the all-electric BMW i7 not only adds a new level of luxury to the lineup but also reinforces a strong focus on sustainability within the automotive industry.

David McGoldrick, Managing Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, commented: “This partnership has been a symbol of trust, collaboration, and progress over the past five years. The introduction of the BMW i7 to Sixt’s fleet demonstrates our shared vision of bringing innovative mobility solutions to Saudi Arabia. Together, we aim to offer Saudi residents and visitors a driving experience that encompasses both luxury and sustainability.”

Bassam Abdulelah, BMW Fleet National Manager at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, added: “For half a decade, this partnership has demonstrated how two industry leaders can collaboratively push boundaries. The BMW i7, with its electric mobility and cutting-edge features, represents the future of the automotive industry, and we’re thrilled to see it as the latest addition to Sixt’s fleet.”

On this partnership, Bader AlShathry, the CEO of Sixt Saudi Arabia commented: “The partnership between SIXT Saudi Arabia, BMW Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors is built on a foundation of excellence, performance, and customer-first service. Together, we are shaping the future of mobility with a commitment to quality and innovation.”

BMW i7 – Epitome of electric luxury

The BMW i7 is not your typical sedan, nor is it a run-of-the-mill EV. The all-electric powertrain delivers a level of responsiveness and power that will make any enthusiast’s heart race. On the road, the BMW i7 is as thrilling as it is smooth. The 2025 BMW i7 eDrive50 delivers a robust 449 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, while the xDrive60 ups the ante with 536 horsepower and an exhilarating 4.5-second sprint. BMW’s Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension and Integral Active Steering ensure the ride remains impeccably composed, whether you’re cruising through city streets or carving up a mountain pass.

Inside the car, the driver-focused BMW Curved Display captures your attention. Spanning across the dashboard, this sleek setup blends a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and a 14.9” Central Information Display, giving you everything you need — navigation, vehicle settings, media — right at eye-level. The BMW Operating System 8.5 is constantly evolving through over-the-air updates, meaning your car gets smarter with every interaction.

Since becoming the official BMW importer in Saudi Arabia 35 years ago, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has built a legacy of excellence, offering unparalleled customer service and access to BMW’s world-class vehicles. This partnership with Sixt Rent a Car showcases their continued pursuit of delivering premium, sustainable mobility solutions to the Kingdom.

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Established in 1990, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has been the official importer of BMW Group brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce - for 30 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centres in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Al-Qassim, as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centres in key areas across the Kingdom, including two new showrooms in Al Khobar and Riyadh, with the bikes‘ brand of the BMW Group, BMW Motorrad being the last addition to its product portfolio.

