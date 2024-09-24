Dubai, UAE: Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group (MHAO Group), the UAE’s oldest business conglomerate, today (Tuesday, 24 September 2024) announced its ambitious plans to double the number of UAE nationals in its workforce by 2025. The announcement was made on the opening day of Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, which runs until September 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The move continues a growth trajectory that saw the group double its Emirati workforce in 2024 compared to 2023. The announcement comes as part of MHAO Group’s ongoing commitment to the UAE’s national agenda, fostering Emirati talent across all levels of its business operations.

In 2024, the Group successfully increased the representation of UAE nationals in its senior executive leadership team, which now includes six Emirati leaders—two directors, one managing director, one CEO/chairman, and one business head. Furthermore, 30% of MHAO Group’s leadership roles are currently held by women, reflecting its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity, not only for Emirati women but women from all backgrounds.

“Our mission has always been to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the UAE by empowering its people. By doubling our Emirati workforce by 2025, we are not only investing in the future of our group but in the future of our nation. We are committed to nurturing local talent, promoting diversity, and ensuring that our Emirati employees have the tools, guidance, and opportunities to thrive in leadership roles across the organization,” said Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba, Chairman of MHAO Group

Muzna Al Otaiba, Managing Director of MHAO Group, emphasized the Group’s vision to support local talent development: “Our commitment to nurturing Emirati talent is deeply ingrained in our organizational culture. We are proud to have significantly increased our national workforce and remain dedicated to further empowering Emiratis at all levels of the company. Through targeted initiatives and strategic partnerships, we provide our people with the tools and resources they need to excel. We are excited to take part in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, where we will continue offering a diverse range of opportunities for our nation’s future leaders.”

MHAO Group has built strategic partnerships to support its goal of fostering Emirati growth. The company has collaborated with KPMG to define career progression for all levels within the organization and to implement a comprehensive grading system, which provides employees with clear pathways for professional development. Additionally, MHAO Group’s partnership with Mercer focuses on talent assessment and development, helping Emirati employees identify their strengths and areas for improvement, with subsequent investment in tailored training programs.

To enhance leadership capabilities, the Group has launched a new leadership development program in partnership with the American University of Cairo, aimed at cultivating leadership skills among its Emirati employees through comprehensive training, workshops, and mentorship provided by esteemed faculty and industry experts. This collaboration underscores MHAO Group’s commitment to developing strong leaders within the organization.

As part of its commitment to Emirati empowerment, MHAO Group offers several structured training programs. The Al Nukhba program is designed to take Emirati participants on a one-year journey from management trainee to junior specialist, providing essential skills and hands-on experience for career progression. Similarly, the Bidaya program enables Emiratis to transition from junior specialist to junior manager over a year, with a focus on leadership and management training. Furthermore, the Group has tailored an Al Nukhba development plan specifically for People of Determination, reflecting its dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all Emiratis.

Through these partnerships and initiatives, MHAO Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting local talent and contributing to the UAE’s broader economic diversification goals. Visitors to Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 are invited to learn more about career opportunities at MHAO Group by visiting the company’s stand in Dubai World Trade Centre, from September 24 to 26, 2024.