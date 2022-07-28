Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the National Library and Archives signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cultural cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences between the two parties. The terms of the agreement defined the framework and mechanisms for cooperation and the role of each party in implementing them on the ground.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and by His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali, acting director-general of the National Library and Archives.

Under the MoU, both parties have committed to preparing studies and research in common areas of interest, publishing articles and research in their journals and publications, establishing cultural and scientific activities and community service projects, as well as launching awareness and media initiatives that will lead to strengthening the national identity and inculcating the habit of reading among members of the community.

In addition, the MoU stipulates that the employees of both parties will carry out practical exercises to enhance coordination and exchange educational resources and databases, electronic or otherwise, including publications, books, journals, and research to create a unified index of scientific and academic references to allow easy access for the benefit of both sides.

Furthermore, the MoU paves the way for cooperation in the field of logistics and human and technical resources, including sharing of resources and facilities such as libraries, technical centers, and halls to implement programs, activities, and events, covering educational, training as well as other areas of cooperation that will be jointly agreed on by and will mutually benefit both parties.

His Excellency Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri stressed that the signing of the MoU will strengthen the bonds between both parties and enable them to provide a platform that will enable the community in general as well as researchers and scholars in particular, to benefit from the extensive resources and expertise that will be made available to the public as a result of the partnership.

Al Dhaheri added, “It is and privilege for us at the university to be partnering with the National Library and Archives, which is one of the oldest cultural institutions in the UAE, and the largest documentary center in the Gulf region. We are delighted to have a strategic partner who is equally committed as we are to ensuring that the terms of the agreement are achieved to enhance cultural cooperation as well as academic and scientific research in the country.”

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali affirmed that the MoU with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities establishes a new phase of cultural cooperation between the two sides and is a progressive step towards strengthening partnerships between the two parties. “The university is moving at a steady pace towards global leadership in the field of the humanities as well as the social and philosophical sciences, so the signing of this agreement is aimed at supporting the university’s lofty aspiration. This will as well add a new dimension to the level of cooperation between the two sides to raise the standards for scientific and academic research and studies in the country,” he added.

Al Ali noted that both parties have previously collaborated in the areas of publishing book reviews as well as in introducing magazines and journals from prestigious international publishing houses. “This agreement will build on that existing relationship and increase our efforts on developing new cultural and academic initiatives that will benefit not just both parties but the UAE as well.”