Emaar's dedicated teams are already assessing and repairing damages, working in close coordination with local authorities to expedite the process.

Dubai, UAE: Emaar Properties is deeply committed to the well-being of its community. Since the severe rains began on the 16th of April, our facility management and community management staff have been on the ground, tirelessly assisting customers day and night. The teams have been actively dealing with challenges, including clearing numerous water-clogging issues, and continue to work around the clock to provide solutions. Building on this dedicated effort, we are pleased to announce an initiative to repair all homes within our communities affected by the recent severe weather in Dubai, at no cost to residents.

This announcement was made by Emaar's founder, Mohamed Alabbar, emphasizing the company's dedication to its residents.

" At Emaar Properties, we are deeply committed to the well-being and safety of all our residents and stakeholders. In response to the challenges posed by this adverse weather and heavy rains that Dubai has experienced in the past few days, I am pleased to announce that Emaar will undertake the repair of all properties within our communities that have been damaged by the recent rains at its own cost to ensure that our residents can return to their daily lives as swiftly and smoothly as possible,” Mohamed Alabbar stated. “Emaar has always strived to support our community in times of need, and as a responsible company, we undertake to provide all possible support in such situations including complete repair of our customers’ homes.”

Emaar’s dedicated teams are already coordinating with local authorities and have begun assessing and restoring the damaged properties. All homes, whether old or new, that have reported damages directly resulting from the recent rainfall and registered through Emaar call centre are eligible for this service.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered approximately 108,000* residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1,300,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 46 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

*As on 31st December 2023.

