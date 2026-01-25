Cairo – Mogo, a leading provider of consumer finance solutions, has announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Geidea, a premier electronic payments company. The partnership aims to integrate advanced Point-of-Sale (POS) devices and financial services from both companies, paving the way for a more seamless and secure payment experience for customers in the Egyptian market.

This collaboration aligns with Mogo’s strategy to solidify its position as a leader in consumer finance. By expanding its digital service offerings and enhancing flexibility, Mogo aims to attract a broader customer base and strengthen ties with regional and international FinTech leaders, ultimately helping consumers achieve their daily financial goals.

The partnership facilitates an integrated payment ecosystem, allowing merchants to provide a frictionless end-user experience. This is achieved by combining Geidea’s smart POS capabilities with Mogo’s financing, installment, and FinTech solutions. Furthermore, this initiative supports the digital transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and promotes financial inclusion in line with national directives.

Mahmoud El-Ghawass, CEO of Mogo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:

"This partnership is part of our vision to empower merchants and individuals with advanced, secure payment solutions while enhancing the efficiency of sales and payment operations in the Egyptian market. We are excited to collaborate with a partner of Geidea’s caliber and expertise, and we look forward to this step improving the customer experience and increasing the flexibility of daily financial transactions."

El-Ghawass reaffirmed Mogo’s commitment to fostering a digital payment ecosystem that supports SME growth through innovative financing options, noting that this cooperation marks the beginning of a new phase of integration between technology and digital payments.

Mr. Ahmed Magdy, Chief Commercial Officer of Geidea, also expressed his delight regarding the strategic partnership: "This collaboration helps open new horizons and shape the future of the consumer finance sector through flexible and innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of users. This partnership empowers both merchants and consumers to benefit from innovative financing services that enhance financial flexibility and support the region's digital transformation journey."

About Geidea:

Geidea is a prominent payment solution provider in the region, having processed over 5 million electronic transactions with a network of more than 700,000 payment terminals. The company holds approximately 75% of the market share in Saudi Arabia and serves over 150,000 trusted merchants across various sectors, including local and international brands and e-commerce platforms.

About Mogo:

Mogo provides innovative non-banking financial solutions that empower businesses and customers to grow. The company contributes to enhancing financial inclusion and keeping pace with technological advancements by facilitating the financing process through its dedicated application, offering installment services for a wide range of products through an extensive network of merchants.