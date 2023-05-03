Dubai: GIG Gulf, one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region, has set out its ambitious growth plans and has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, to enhance its real-time customer journey experience.

MoEngage will enable GIG Gulf to improve its real-time customer journey experience right from claim initiation to real-time claim status and updates.

With a presence in the Gulf region for over 70 years, GIG Gulf will utilize MoEngage’s extensive capabilities to ensure timely updates to its customers and in the long run, improve customer stickiness and NPS.

“We are ecstatic to partner with GIG Gulf and support them in their customer engagement endeavor. It will be a great partnership towards driving hyper-personalization at scale.”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success at MoEngage. We also want to assist GIG Gulf in improving their NPS and customer stickiness based on our expertise.

One of GIG Gulf's challenges before partnering with MoEngage was integrating different tools to align different methods of communication. MoEngage’s platform, with its readily available APIs, complements well with the brand’s existing stack.

As the partnership between MoEngage and GIG Gulf evolves, the insights-led customer engagement platform, through its capabilities, will assist GIG Gulf in enhancing its engagement rates per message, and help increase their Monthly Active Users on their MyGIG mobile application. GIG Gulf also expects to see an increase in service utilization and conversion rates.

GIG Gulf joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Jazeera Airways, GMG, Mashreq Bank, Alamar Foods, and many more, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, DAMAC Properties, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

About GIG Gulf

GIG is amongst the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa. As a top three player in the GCC and the #1 composite regional insurer, present in 13 markets, GIG is one of the top 10 most valuable insurance companies according to Forbes Middle East and was recently awarded as the 2021 General Insurance Company of the Year by MIIA.

