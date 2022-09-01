Dubai: MySyara, a UAE based on-demand car care and technology company that provides everything from mobile car washing and detailing to oil changes, diagnostics, and on-time servicing, has partnered with insights-led engagement platform MoEngage to drive customer engagement and enhance retention metrics.

With over 50K+ downloads, MySyara is present in UAE and Kerala, India. The brand engages with customers and makes ownership easier from when they buy a car to when they sell it.

Traditionally, the car repair and service industry in UAE has been fragmented with many mom-and-pop stores. As a result, car owners have found it challenging to find all services under one roof.

To tackle this problem, MySyara provides door-to-door service through an application, thus becoming a one-stop-shop solution with a vision to provide convenience and trust.

“We witness a large volume of customers using our app as it provides options such as easy scheduler and discount benefits,” said Chirenj Chandran, CEO of MySyara. Our aim is to build and increase our customer's lifetime value. This is where we think our partnership with MoEngage will be fruitful.

Using a customer engagement tool is not new for MySyara. Before engaging with MoEngage, the brand was using an internal tool to drive engagement. However, due to various manual processes, MySyara witnessed major gaps in its engagement strategy.

Moreover, the internal tool restricted the brand from analyzing which channel was performing well and did not provide an insight into the customer preference in terms of channels.

This is where MoEngage, as an insights-led platform will assist MySyara by providing a single customer view. Using the same, MySyara will be able to assess the preference and affinities of customers and utilize each channel, i.e. e-mail, SMS, and push notifications effectively.

The partnership will enable MySyara to tap into every touchpoint of the customer lifecycle journey and drive loyalty, thus increasing engagement and becoming “everything car” for its customers.

“We wanted to understand and compare all the channels and see which one works better or where a customer responds better. By using MoEngage’s insights-led platform, we will be able to consolidate all the data in one place and use each channel optimally”, added Chirenj.

“MoEngage is elated with pride in joining MySyara’s journey of driving customer loyalty. We look forward to working with MySyara which provides door-to-door service under one roof and are excited to be a part of their journey in unlocking the next phase of customer engagement”, said Kunal Badiani, Head of Middle East and Africa, MoEngage.

MySyara joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, Mashreq that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

