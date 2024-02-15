KSA: MoEngage, a leading Marketing Automation and Customer Engagement Platform (CEP), has announced its growth plans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The US-headquartered MarTech company, operating in 13+ countries including UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, etc, laid down its KSA growth foundation in 2022. This year MoEngage will continue to build on top of the foundation, thus reiterating its commitment to KSA and the region.

In 2023, MoEngage grew its trust amongst leading enterprise brands and saw a 5X increase in its traditional brands portfolio. With digital transformation at the helm of Vision 2030, MoEngage’s phenomenal growth clearly indicates that both large enterprises and digital native brands in the region are looking to employ modern CEPs for better and personalized customer interactions.

“With the digital push supported by the government, Saudi Arabia is propelling itself into a new era of digital innovation. We, at MoEngage, have led this digital transformation journey for global brands and want to play a healthy role in this vision. Our association with the leading brands that are bringing smiles and convenience to the customer is a testimony to that”, said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-Founder, MoEngage.

To closely serve the needs of its local customers, MoEngage today has 20+ senior personnel in the Middle East region across sales, business development, customer success, solutions consulting, and marketing. It is looking to increase its headcount further in 2024.

New Product Launches to Drive Growth in KSA and GCC Region

In September 2023, MoEngage announced the release of its own Generative AI engine - Merlin AI. With this, the CEP successfully merged the advantages of Generative AI with the world of Customer Engagement for faster campaign conceptualization, delivery, and scalability. MoEngage also announced five other new features aimed at helping KSA and GCC brands improve the ROI from their customer engagement efforts.

Beyond launching groundbreaking products, MoEngage has also grown its burgeoning ecosystem of partners.

A few partners focusing on helping brands scale at speed with MoEngage are:

● Technology partners like AWS, Microsoft, mParticle, Unifonic

● Agency partners like EPAM, GroupM, Merkle, Assembly Global, Artefact

● GSI like Wipro, Infosys, Accenture, TCS

● Solution Partners like Interkey, Provsolution, e-CENS, Labrys, Envue, NMO Hack, Euphoria

“Customer-centricity is at the core of everything we do as a brand. We make product innovations and decisions, keeping your brand’s success in mind. With our latest product launches, brands can unlock the power of customer data to create contextual experiences that convert and retain”, said Yash Reddy, Chief Revenue Officer, MoEngage.

Community Building via #GROWTH Events

Aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, MoEngage started building a local community of marketers and product owners to support the initiative through #GROWTH Events.

MoEngage will continue supporting brands in 2024 by hosting such marquee and exclusive events. One such upcoming event is the roundtable conference in Riyadh on 27th February.

This roundtable conference will host various marketers, product and growth leaders from KSA and other regions to discuss - Martech Mastery: Expanding Opportunities for Brands During Ramadan and Beyond.

“As KSA has become one of our primary growth markets, we have already started concentrating our efforts there. We have an on-the-ground team that is constantly engaging the customers and understanding the local pulse. Moreover, we have been hosting small networking dinners every two weeks to foster an environment of collaboration and learning”, said Kunal Badiani, RVP Sales, MoEngage.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Alsaif Gallery, Gathern, Almosafer, Alamar Foods, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, GMG, Apparel Group, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion monthly users. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

MoEngage was recently recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023. MoEngage has been named in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing and a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 Evaluation.

