Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon has announced the launch of Wadeem, its first residential plots release on Hudayriyat Island to offer discerning buyers the opportunity to design and build their own dream homes in one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable emerging locations.

Set opposite Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Al Bateen area, Wadeem is the first new offering of land so close to the city’s most exclusive areas in more than 15 years. In total, Wadeem features more than 1,700 plots, each with ample room for a four- to six-bedroom villa and generous enough to accommodate a swimming pool alongside outdoor dining and entertainment spaces.

The plots – just a stone’s throw from Hudayriyat Island’s idyllic coastline – will offer owners the chance to enjoy the stunning views of Abu Dhabi’s impressive skyline, as well as easy access to the island’s many pristine beaches and the azure waters of the Gulf.

At the heart of the neighbourhood will be a community centre with a selection of shopping outlets, a private school, a mosque and a central park. Designed for active families and with ease of access in mind, Wadeem will be walkable and connected by cycling paths meandering through lush greenery. Supporting healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, a selection of local outdoor exercise areas will include a recreational hub boasting swimming pools, a jogging track, and sports courts, as well as a yoga and meditation zone.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said: “Wadeem represents another milestone in our future vision for Hudayriyat Island and marks an important addition to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic, fast-evolving real estate landscape. This unique offering creates an island counterpart to the city’s most traditionally exclusive districts on the opposite shore. It combines thoughtfully planned amenities with a unique degree of flexibility for homeowners to craft their own spaces. Through Wadeem, we reaffirm Modon’s commitment to shaping vibrant, people-centric living destinations, inspired by liveability and individuality, that align seamlessly with the emirate’s vision for sustainable growth, quality of life and global competitiveness.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “With the launch of our first residential plot project on Hudayriyat Island, we are not only unlocking a high-potential opportunity to invest in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations, but also giving buyers the chance to realise their own dream home by the sea. Residents will enjoy vibrant green spaces that encourage outdoor living, a distinctive sense of community and unrivalled views of azure waters or the breathtaking skyline, making Wadeem a truly unique, desirable lifestyle destination.”

Owners will enjoy easy access to the many world-class sports, leisure and hospitality facilities on the island, providing plentiful opportunities to play, stay, dine, shop and keep active. These include Nawayef Park, Surf Abu Dhabi, Velodrome Abu Dhabi, 321 Sports, Trail X, Circuit X, a network of cycling tracks, Marsana Beach, Bab Al Nojoum beach resort, and the upcoming largest urban park in the emirate.

Sales of plots at Wadeem are open to all nationalities. To register interest, prospective investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

