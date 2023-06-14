MODON Development announced its expansion plan during 2024, aiming to launch 3 new projects in East Cairo and the North Coast, in parallel with achieving 7 projects in the New Administrative Capital with the highest implementation rates.

Ahmed Osama, CEO of MODON Development, stated that a strategic contract was concluded with the "RO" Co. to develop a huge project in the most distinguished site in the 5th Settlement.

He affirmed that the company is now about to finalize the procedures for obtaining the ministerial decision for the project, and upon its completion, the details, marketing and implementation plan will be announced as MODON Development aims to implement an creative multi uses project commensurate with the expertise of the major company in Egypt and the Arab world.

He revealed that senior consulting offices will be hired to provide a premium design that achieves added value to the Egyptian market.

Modon Real Estate Development Co. also aims to launch two new projects, one in the North Coast and the other in Mostakbal City, New Cairo, he added.

Concerning the progress of works in the New Administrative Capital, MODON Development's CEO confirmed that the school that the company is implementing in the capital has been completed, and high implementation rates are being achieved in the other 6 projects.

The projects implemented by MODON Development Co. other than the school are: the Tower, Modon Hotel & residence, Modon mega tower, Central iconic tower, Green River tower, business tower.

MODON Development has implemented a range of various projects, including more than 100 residential towers in Nasr City district, and it was one of the companies that implemented residential compounds offering luxury products of the highest quality at competitive prices and spaces that meet the needs of the largest segment of clients.

These compounds include the Garden View Compound in the 5th Settlement, which consists of 75 villas, as well as Sephora, with a total of 630 residential units.