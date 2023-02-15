aking the partnership to another level, this API integration will help DP World Trade Finance and MODIFI have seamless operations and exchange of data.

MODIFI, the global commerce platform for Business Payments and Trade Management, has expanded its relationship with DP World, a worldwide leader in logistics and smart supply chain services, by now offering API integration for transaction operations. This integration will benefit both companies by providing customers with an improved user experience, allowing them to perform multiple tasks from one platform.

Earlier this year, MODIFI announced a strategic partnership with DP World Trade Finance to facilitate rapid and seamless access to working capital for emerging-market small and medium-sized enterprises. DP World has a portfolio of 148 business units in over 60 countries across six continents. The global leader in container terminal operations manages 93 million TEU of capacity. The API-integrated solution will help exporters and importers with a highly scalable and seamless payments experience.[1] [2] [3]

Sinan Ozcan, Senior Executive Officer of DP World Financial Services, outlined the importance of API integration between Financial Institutions and DP World Trade Finance:

“We’re pleased to announce the successful integration between DP World Trade Finance and MODIFI via API. This integration will help us share client and transaction data with MODIFI on a real-time basis to reduce the time it takes in onboarding, credit approval and financing transactions and ultimately provide the much-needed working capital at the right time to our clients. Digitisation will transform the trade and logistics industry by reducing bottlenecks, providing greater visibility of cargo in the supply chain, and creating new efficiencies “

Nelson Holzner, CEO of MODIFI said, “We strive to provide high quality and seamless experience to our customers. In order to strengthen our partnership with DP World Trade Finance and provide SMEs with easy access to finance, our API-integrated platform will help them manage multiple operations in one place. With COVID-19 propelling digitization, our mission is to enable SMEs across the world to have simplified transactions and operations which are cost-effective and time-efficient.”

Jan Wehrs, CTO of MODIFI said, “Offering our services via API on our partners' platforms enables customers to use MODIFI right where they usually do business. The customer will stay on the partner's platform all the time, thus saving time and effort through an integrated approach as well as benefiting from a seamless experience. We are happy to partner with DP World Trade Finance and to further strengthen our position as the provider for Business Payments for Global Commerce.”

About MODIFI:

MODIFI is a global business payments company that helps exporters and importers finance and manage their international trades. Through its digital platform, the company enables sellers to receive payments instantly and offers buyers the option to pay at a later date. With a presence in 9 locations worldwide, including Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, Delhi, Mumbai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Dhaka, MODIFI serves over 1,400 buyers and sellers across more than 40 countries, spanning the major trading regions of Europe, Asia, and America. MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, Intesa Sanpaolo (NEVA SGR), GFC and Picus Capital.

About DP World Trade Finance:

DP World Trade Finance is a fintech trade finance platform that brings importers, exporters, and logistics companies from around the world together with financial institutions and other providers of trade finance.

Since its launch in July 2021, DP World Trade Finance has partnered with 22 financial institutions and generated over $650 million in credit limit submissions. The registration process takes less than five minutes and over 57,000 global clients have already signed up for affordable access to trade finance through the platform.

DP World’s extensive outreach to businesses across the globe, visibility on trade data and control over cargo help financiers connect with businesses, identify risks, build confidence, and provide credit, while businesses gain access to affordable and innovative financing options to grow their business.

DP World Trade Finance has obtained its lending license in June 2022 and is engaged in providing credit via short term working capital solutions like invoice factoring, invoice discounting, reverse factoring and trade payables financing. DP World Trade Finance plans to participate in risk with existing lenders on the platform to ensure that working capital requirements of clients are adequately met.

The platform is operated by DP World Financial Services Limited, which arranges and provides credit for clients who are based in the UAE. DP World Services Limited arranges credit for clients outside the UAE.

