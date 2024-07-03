Dubai, UAE: The region’s newest force in sustainable solutions, X-NOOR, a joint venture between X-ELIO, a global leader in solar solutions, and DUTCO, a leader in infrastructure projects in the GCC region, proudly announces an agreement with Modern Freight Company (MFC), one of the key players in Dubai's logistics industry, to provide renewable energy at MFC's Logistics Park and Logistics Center in Dubai, for the next 20 years.

The collaboration highlights both company’s efforts towards a greener future with a rooftop solar PV installation expected to produce around 18 GWh of energy over 20 years. Through this installation, the warehouse will be powered by 100% renewable energy, which will significantly reduce CO2 consumption compared to the previous source.

X-NOOR is an innovative solar developer with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi and ongoing operations in Oman and Bahrain. With its commitment to ensuring the highest level of international and regional standards, the renowned solar developer is implementing sustainable solutions to harness the region’s abundance of solar power.

Founded in 1977, MFC is deemed one of the UAE’s most trusted logistics companies, excelling in warehousing, international freight forwarding, and customs clearance. Strategically positioned next to Jebel Ali port berths, MFC’s warehouses offer not just convenience, but also the highest standards in sustainability.

Beyond its operational excellence, MFC has received multiple awards and commendations for its efforts in sustainability, such as the Sustainable 3pl Logistics Company of the Year 2022 at the Freightweek Sustainability Awards and the CSR/Sustainability Initiatives Provider of the Year 2022 at the Landmarks in Logistics Awards which is perfectly in line with X-NOOR’s mission.

Jesus Gutierrez, the General Manager of X-NOOR, said of the company’s expansion efforts, “We are thrilled to expand our operations and bring our innovative solar solutions to more projects across the region. We look forward to forging new partnerships and contributing to the region's renewable energy goals with the same passion and dedication that has driven our success in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Laurance Langdon, General Manager of Modern Freight Company emphasised: "At MFC, we recognise the importance of adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly business practices. The partnership with X-NOOR will allow us to utilise their expertise to maximise the generation of clean energy ensuring we continue to minimise our carbon footprint and offer a net zero facility for our customers."

This new project reflects the shared commitment of X-NOOR and MFC to lead the way towards a more sustainable future in Dubai's logistics industry.

About X-NOOR

X-NOOR is a world-class renewable energy development platform operating in the GCC.

X-NOOR´s goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the region´s ambitious renewable energy targets. The company focuses on partnering with industrial and commercial customers to decarbonize their business operations and allow them to optimize their electricity costs, while reducing their overall emissions footprint.

Learn more at https://x-noor.com/

X-NOOR on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/x-noor/

About Modern Freight Company

MFC was established in 1977, and today is considered as one of the most trusted logistics company’s in the UAE.

Divided into 3 core divisions, with Modern Freight Company being the flagship warehousing, international freight forwarding and expert customs clearance business.

The warehouses are strategically located next to the main Jebel Ali port berths, offering a zero CO2 footprint on all customer's products when stored at the facilities.

MFC Extreme is the Projects & Events division, focused on the oversized, heavy, urgent, and delicate cargoes and MFC Container Solutions is the UAE’s leading container depot, and third division within the MFC Group, offering storage space for 3,500 containers, repairs, certification, and a full portfolio of containers for sale or lease.

Learn more at www.mfc.ae

MFC on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/modernfreightcompany/

