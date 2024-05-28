MODAD Properties Announces the Near Completion of Excavation and Piling Works for Sector 1

Cairo: MODAD Properties, a subsidiary of the leading construction and real estate conglomerate MODAD Group, announced the near completion of excavation and piling works for its latest project, "Sector 1," located in the New Administrative Capital's finance and government district, during a site visit organized to review construction progress, utilities and infrastructure development, and project timelines. The visit was attended by Eng. Mohamed El Haddad, Chairman and Group CEO of MODAD Group, and a group of journalists.

Sector is an administrative and commercial complex distinguished by its innovative designs that allow each building to accommodate mixed-use spaces, including entertainment services alongside spacious outdoor areas. The total investments in the project are estimated at EGP 600 million, in line with MODAD Properties' vision of providing modern and integrated communities to offer the best services and meet all the needs of various companies and institutions in the business sector, from commercial and administrative units.

The project provides more than 1,000 units supported by maintenance and security services. It encompasses a total area of about 150,000 square meters, with a developed area of 110,000 square meters. It is an ideal destination for companies and institutions seeking a distinguished work environment in the New Administrative Capital. This new step reflects MODAD's commitment to providing innovative and attractive projects and creating modern environments that meet the needs of customers and contribute to the development of the Egyptian real estate sector.

Eng. Mohamed El Haddad, Chairman and Group CEO of MODAD Group, expressed his happiness at the near completion of excavation and piling works for Sector 1, emphasizing the group's commitment to delivering the project ahead of schedule to maintain the trust of its customers gained over 13 years. He stressed that the Sector is an important step in the group's strategy to expand in the Egyptian real estate market, as it offers integrated administrative and commercial solutions that meet the needs of different companies and institutions. He noted that the project was designed to be a distinctive landmark in the New Administrative Capital.

He added: "The project is distinguished by its strategic location, innovative modern designs, and integrated services, making it an attractive destination for different companies and institutions wishing to relocate their businesses to the New Administrative Capital."

It is worth noting that MODAD Group provides a wide range of integrated services that effectively contribute to supporting the Egyptian real estate market and engineering sector. This is based on its extensive experience in the market, during which it has been able to provide services across Egypt. MODAD Group also operates as a responsible investor, aiming to achieve triple bottom-line returns economically, environmentally, and socially through MODAD Foundation for Social Responsibility, which provides support to the neediest families.

About MODAD Group:

MODAD Group, led by the Founder and Chairman, Engineer Mohamed El-Haddad, is a dynamic conglomerate that has pioneered the way in construction with over 13 years of experience and is one of the largest engineering companies in Egypt.

MODAD Group includes sister companies operating in construction, real estate, MEP services, fine finishing and smart solutions industries. The Group relies on a large pool of Egyptian talent and expertise, positioning itself as a distinguished entity in the Egyptian real estate market, providing 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The Group has gained the trust of customers and investors and succeeded in providing various residential, administrative, commercial, and medical projects.

Additionally, as part of its efforts to create shared value for the community, MODAD Group introduced MODAD Foundation to provide financial support for critical medical cases and conduct workshops that empower individuals and communities. The Foundation renews hope by introducing a range of initiatives, including renovating slums, extending support to orphans, and enhancing living conditions for marginalized communities.