Manama, Bahrain – Mobiz IT and Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01) are proud to launch a partnership aimed at empowering Bahraini professionals and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a key hub for tech talent in the GCC. This collaboration will provide Bahraini youth with specialized ServiceNow certifications, offering a direct pathway to high-demand tech roles in the country’s digital economy.

In line with the region's growing focus on digital transformation, Mobiz IT, in partnership with Reboot01, will offer recent graduates the opportunity to enhance their careers with ServiceNow, a leading platform for enterprise service management.

Mobiz IT will provide expert training in ServiceNow, guiding Reboot01 graduates through the certification process and offering internships followed by full-time employment opportunities. Hope Talents, the recruitment arm of the Hope Fund, will assist in screening candidates, ensuring participants meet the qualifications for success in this highly competitive program.

Mr. Hamad Riaz, CEO of Mobiz IT, commented, “At Mobiz IT, we’re committed to shaping Bahrain’s digital future. Our goal is to nurture a new generation of professionals who will drive the region’s technological growth. This initiative is about creating long-lasting careers, empowering Bahraini youth to lead in the digital economy.”

Yanal Jallad, Managing Director of Reboot Coding Institute, added, "At Reboot01, our graduates master full-stack development, gaining expertise in different areas, including cloud technologies, making them highly competitive in today’s dynamic job market. Through this collaboration with Mobiz IT, we are providing enterprise ready and industry-recognized certifications with direct career pathways, reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technology talent in the region and beyond."

The program is designed to enhance the employability of Bahraini youth by equipping them with in-demand technical skills in ServiceNow. Graduates will gain certification and be prepared to contribute to Bahrain’s ongoing digital transformation, helping fill the growing demand for Arabic-speaking tech professionals in the region. As they progress, participants will transition into the workforce as ServiceNow-certified experts, playing a crucial role in advancing Bahrain’s ambitions to be a leading tech hub in the GCC.

The program is currently in its first phase of candidate selection and training.

About Mobiz IT

Mobiz IT, officially known as Mobiz Management Consultancy, is a global leader in digital transformation with over 15 years of experience. The company specializes in cloud services, cybersecurity, AI, and enterprise service management with ServiceNow, helping businesses streamline operations and achieve technological excellence.

About Reboot Coding Institute

Reboot01 is Bahrain’s premier coding institute offering a two-year program that is project-based learning methodology to develop full-stack developers. Supported by Tamkeen, Reboot01 specializes in AI, cloud technologies, and more, preparing graduates for competitive roles in the global tech industry.

About Hope Talents

Hope Talents is the recruitment arm of Hope Fund, connecting Bahraini professionals with career opportunities through a rigorous selection process, ensuring candidates are prepared for Bahrain’s rapidly evolving job market.

About Hope Fund

Hope Fund, established in 2020, empowers youth through innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill-building programs. The fund supports projects that contribute to Bahrain’s economic growth and strengthen its global competitiveness.

