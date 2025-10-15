Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat Company “Mobily”, a leading technology, media, and telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, announced its participation as a Diamond Sponsor of Capacity Europe 2025 — one of the most for the telecommunications and digital infrastructure industry in Europe and worldwide to be held in London from 21 to 23 October 2025.

During its participation in the conference, which will bring together around 3,500 expert from global companies in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors, Mobily will showcase its key projects and innovative solutions offered to the wholesale sector.

On this occasion, Thamer Al- Fadda. Senior Vice President Wholesale & Carrier Services at Mobily, said “Our participation in this conference represents a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise and strengthen relationships with regional and international players in the global telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors , as well as with industry experts.

“Mobily’s participation at this prestigious event underscores its position as a leading national digital enabler in the sector , driving innovation and growth in the technology and telecommunications industry both regionally and globally. As one of the top carrier and operator service providers in the Middle East, Mobily continues to enhance the region’s digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its customers.” He added.

Al-Fadda emphasized that the conference serves as a platform to showcase Mobily’s innovative digital solutions that address the needs of its partners and clients at both local and international levels. This is achieved through strategic investments in data centers and submarine cables, which enhance international data traffic and expand broadband capacity in Saudi Arabia—supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of positioning the Kingdom as a global digital hub.

Mobily is investing approximately SAR 3.4 billion in data centers and submarine cable systems. The company is a member of five international consortiums dedicated to building these cables and successfully completed the landing of the Africa-1 submarine cable system in Duba earlier this year. Spanning over 10,000 kilometers, the cable connects the Middle East with Asia, Africa.