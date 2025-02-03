Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s leading technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) company, announces its participation as a Dimond Sponsor at the Capacity Middle East 2025 conference. This prestigious event, taking place in Dubai from February 3rd to 6th, 2025, will bring together over 3,000 telecommunications and IT professionals from prominent local and international companies across the Middle East.

During its participation in the conference, Mobily will highlight its innovative solutions in carrier and operator services, its investments in submarine cables and terrestrial networks, as well as data centers and internet traffic exchange solutions. Additionally, Mobily aims to explore new opportunities to expand its business both regionally and globally.

Mobily is committed to developing its infrastructure and expanding its regional and global partnerships to meet the growing demand and rapid changes in the telecommunications and information technology sector. This aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a regional and global hub for digital innovation, as well as contribute to making the tech sector an attractive destination for international investments. Furthermore, Mobily aims to be one of the key drivers supporting the Kingdom’s economic and developmental sectors.

Mobily won the " Best Subsea Innovation" award at the Global Connectivity Awards (GCAs) held alongside the Capacity Europe 2024 conference in London. This recognition was for its innovative solutions in submarine cables and the integrated international connectivity linking Saudi Arabia with Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Additionally, Mobily was awarded the " The Best Wholesale Company in the Middle East for 2024 " for 2024 at the 18th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, held in Dubai on December 2024.