Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s leading telecommunications, media, and technology company, announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Submarine Networks World 2025 Conference, taking place in Singapore from September 24 to 25, 2025. The event will bring together more than 1,000 experts and specialists, including prominent leaders and decision-makers in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sector from around the world.

The conference serves as a key platform for knowledge exchange and the developing strategic partnerships. Mobily will showcase its leadership in the carrier and operator sector by providing advanced digital solutions designed to meet the needs of operators, submarine cable alliances, internet service providers, content providers, and cloud service providers.

Eng. Thamer A. Alfadda, Senior Vice President Wholesale & Carrier Services at Mobily, commented: “We are honored to participate as a Gold Sponsor in this prestigious global summit, which provides a vital platform to engage with international partners and industry stakeholders. Our participation reflects Mobily’s strategic vision to expand its global presence, deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions, and strengthen its role as a trusted digital enabler. This reinforces not only Mobily’s leadership but also Saudi Arabia’s ambition under Vision 2030 to emerge as a global digital hub and a center for innovation in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.”

Mobily’s investments in submarine cables reflects its commitment to enhancing the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and delivering innovative solutions that drive economic growth and digital transformation. Through its participation in five international submarine cable alliances, combined with fully owned subsea cable system in the Red Sea and four strategic landing stations across key Saudi cities, Mobily strengthens its leadership in building a resilient global communication network, ensuring seamless cross-border connectivity and providing customers with advanced, future-ready digital solutions.