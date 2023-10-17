Brussels – International connectivity enabler BICS, has announced a new partnership with Mobily, the fastest-growing telecoms company in the Middle East, which aims to enhance international roaming services, providing tourists with improved mobile access and giving Mobily’s subscribers seamless connectivity when travelling in and out of Saudi Arabia.

BICS has been entrusted to manage the development of Mobily’s new roaming services, using its tried-and-tested expertise to set up and assess roaming connections. This partnership supports Mobily’s continued growth and investment in the region as it looks to improve mobile services to its subscribers traveling out of the country and welcomes inbound roamers onto its network, with volumes of tourism bouncing back, post-pandemic.

“Mobile roaming has become essential to modern life, but it's sometimes easy to take it for granted,” says Abdelkader Najja, VP Middle East & Africa at BICS. “Improving the international roaming quality and providing a better experience for end users takes significant effort by mobile operators. It is logical for operators to entrust this to an expert partner like BICS, where our reliable global network and wealth of expertise can be leveraged for the best user quality and experience. This partnership allows Mobily to focus on strategic projects to deliver unrivalled services to its subscribers, wherever they are in the world.”

This partnership between Mobily and BICS is a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional service to their customers. With this collaboration, Mobily customers can now enjoy uninterrupted services and high-speed data while travelling abroad, giving them an outstanding experience.

This new relationship will also be pivotal for improving the inbound roaming experience of travellers coming into Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has taken major steps to expand its tourism industry as part of its Vision 2030 plan. With the tourism boom in Saudi Arabia, driven by initiatives like hotel construction and the development of The Line, there is a growing need for investment in the country's telecom infrastructure and roaming capabilities. The collaboration aims to provide a seamless and enhanced experience for domestic and international travellers.

“We are thrilled to partner with BICS to enhance the international roaming experience for our customers,” says Abdullah Alghonaimi, VP of Wholesale Operations at Mobily. “This partnership will enable us to offer our customers high-quality roaming services while they travel from and to Saudi Arabia, ensuring that they stay connected with their loved ones and businesses back home. This is part of Mobily's effort to provide the best experience in the market and contribute to fulfilling vision 2030.”

About BICS

As a leading communications platform company, BICS is connecting the world by creating reliable and secure mobile experiences anytime, anywhere. We are a global voice carrier and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. Our solutions are essential for supporting the modern lifestyle of today’s device-hungry consumer – from global mobile connectivity, seamless roaming experiences, fraud prevention and authentication, to global messaging and the Internet of Things. We are headquartered in Brussels, with a strong presence in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and Middle East.

About Mobily

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

