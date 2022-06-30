Company named as a Niche Player for Managed Mobility Services, Global 2022.

Mobility MEA covers 14 countries in the region; 2 million mobile devices under its management, notes a 16% increase in a year

Dubai, UAE: Mobility MEA, a leading systems integrator, and enterprise managed mobility service provider (MSP) was positioned in the 2022 Gartner®Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Global. This is the second year in a row that Mobility MEA has been recognized.

With its own MMS operations in the UAE, Mobility MEA through its network of over 19 partners covers about 14 countries in the MEA region. These include Bahrain, Egypt, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Mobility MEA had 2 million mobile devices under management by the end of October 2021, up from 1.75 million a year earlier thus noting a 16% overall increase. Most devices are in MEA, with a moderate but growing number of devices in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Moreover, Mobility MEA has a direct sales force complemented by selling via its MMS partners, carriers, technology partners, and other partners.

Mustafa Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Mobility MEA, commented: “We believe that being placed in the Magic Quadrant for the second time in a row is very encouraging. We consider this a great achievement and feel very privileged to be recognized by Gartner and share this space with other well-known global organizations. We are very committed to continuing fulfilling our mission in enabling technology in these important regions and firmly believe that each year we will cross a new goal and reinforce our strengths to continue being part of this ranking.”

With a maturing region and low levels of competition; innovation and customer service may deteriorate. To this effect, currently, Mobility MEA continues with new action plans because it has realized that the MEA based customers seem to take on additional services, leading to significant overall revenue growth.

Talking about growth, Rana states, “Our customer base in Asia is climbing at a good pace whilst we have a visionary global focus on North America which is solidified with the opening of a new office in Miami; reaffirming our commitment to expansion in 2022. Furthermore, we are expecting to grow our revenues in 2022 by 35-40%.”

Every year, Gartner Inc., a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, publishes the Magic Quadrant report, which offers visual snapshots and in-depth analyses and provides insight into a market's direction, maturity, and participants.

The team has been able to continue to add strategic partnerships like Jamf to an already long list of solid partnerships with companies such as Apple, Google, and VMware. Furthermore, Mobility’s HQ-focused execution strategy clarifies the target market driving the development of best-practice processes, automation, partnerships, R&D, and presales out of UAE used by its regional partner network and its local entities.

Providing a broad range of additional services to the clients, Mobility MEA goes to market with a consulting-led approach. Moreover, its professional services are available in mobile strategy, SDN, AI, security, private cloud, and public cloud. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Mobility MEA offers global mobility managed services through in-country experts with local language and local insights to support the global mobile workforce, while ensuring centralized governance, auditing, and reporting. Mobility MEA has partnerships with the world’s leading digital transformation solution vendors such as VMware, Google Android Enterprise, Microsoft, Apple, BlackBerry, MobileIron, SOTI, 42Gears and more. The company offers solutions to support regional and global enterprises everywhere, keeping the mobile workforce reliably connected, serviced and up to date with 24×7 help desk support, tailored device deployments, break fix support and more

