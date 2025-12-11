"M.O. Group" Allocates $10 Million in New Production Lines for Biscuits and Chocolate

M.O. Group Plans a 50% Increase in Production Capacity and Business Volume in 2026

Hamdy Elabrak: Preparing to Offer 20% of M.O. Group Shares on the Stock Exchange in H2 2026

M.O. Group has revealed an unprecedented expansion plan for 2026 that includes doubling exports to $12 million, expanding geographically from 45 to 80 countries, entering new production sectors such as biscuits and chocolate, and increasing total production capacity by 50%.

The company’s confectionery and chocolate expansion plan also includes investments exceeding $10 million in new production lines, strengthening its domestic market share, and moving forward with an IPO of 10% to 20% of its shares during the second half of next year — a step that reflects the company’s ambition to become a prominent regional player in the confectionery and food industries.

Hamdy Elabrak, Chairman of M.O. Group, announced ambitious expansion plans for 2026, primarily targeting export growth, entry into new markets, boosting domestic market share, and executing the company’s IPO plan.

Key Export Targets and International Expansion

He explained: “The group aims to double its export value next year to reach $12 million, compared to about $6 million expected this year. M.O. Group also plans to raise the export share of total production to 80%, up from the current 40%.”

Elabrak confirmed that the group is currently expanding its export footprint from 45 countries to 80 targeted markets. The group is strongly focusing on external markets such as Europe, America, and Latin America.

He added that the company’s high product quality and competitive pricing—compared with China and Asian markets—gives it a strong advantage, noting that Egypt has become a centrally positioned hub that is geographically close to all world markets, facilitating export operations.

Elabrak revealed that the group is currently working on the IPO file, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2026, with 10% to 20% of the company’s shares to be offered. He pointed out that the delay in the IPO process is due to the company’s transition from a partnership entity into a joint-stock company, a process that requires time.

Production Plans and Investment Expansion

Elabrak stated that M.O. Group is entering the biscuits and chocolate sectors for the first time, with the expansion plan including increased production lines for these two sectors and the introduction of new products. M.O. Group aims to boost total production capacity by at least 50%, supporting a 50% increase in business volume and sales.

For his part, Hassan Hefnawy, CEO of M.O. Group, revealed that two new production lines have recently been added at a cost exceeding $10 million. The group aims for the production capacity of the new biscuit and chocolate lines to reach 20 tons per day, a target expected to be achieved by mid-2026. Elabrak noted that all machinery used by the group is of European origin.

Domestic Market and IPO Preparations

Hefnawy explained that M.O. Group’s market share in Egypt currently stands at over 18% of the dry confectionery category and that the group aims to increase domestic business volume by at least 50% in 2026 compared to 2025.

He added that the company is working on introducing new products in the coming period to expand its customer base and leverage its presence across various global markets.

Regarding competitiveness in the confectionery sector, Hefnawy stressed that competition—especially with the entry of Turkish companies—ultimately benefits the market, noting that high-quality products with competitive pricing are the ones that will sustain their presence.