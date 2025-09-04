International Participation

M. o. Group is taking part in WorldFood Istanbul 2025, one of the leading international exhibitions dedicated to the food industry. The event will be held in Istanbul from September 2 to 5, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world.

Expanding into New Markets

Hamdy AlAbrak, Chairman of M. o. Group, stated that the company’s participation represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen its global presence. He explained that M. o. Group aims to expand further into Europe and Asia, while entering new markets such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, Romania, North Asia, and countries of the Eurasian Union.

Partnerships and New Deals

Al Abrak added that taking part in this major event will help the company build strong partnerships across several Middle Eastern markets and open the door for new business agreements. He also noted that M. o. Group will showcase new products at the exhibition, most notably biscuits, which the company is introducing for the first time in international markets.

Distinguished Pavilion and Innovative Products

M. o. Group will be present at pavilion A213, where it will present its latest products and innovative food solutions that meet consumer needs and comply with international quality standards—further strengthening the position of Egyptian products in global markets.

Strategy for Global Expansion

Al Abrak emphasized that this participation is part of the company’s ambitious strategy for international expansion, which focuses on enhancing its client network, broadening its base of business partners, and opening new export channels to support Egypt’s vision of boosting food exports.

Platform for Networking and Knowledge Exchange

He further highlighted that being part of an exhibition of the scale of WorldFood Istanbul provides a vital platform for connecting with leading global companies and exchanging expertise on the latest innovations in the food industry.

Global Platform for Egyptian Companies

WorldFood Istanbul is recognized as a prominent international hub that brings together major food producers and suppliers. It offers Egyptian companies a valuable opportunity to showcase the quality and competitiveness of their products at a time of growing global demand for reliable, high-quality food products.