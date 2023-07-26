Dubai, UAE - MMG Group (formerly Bolt Group), an internationally renowned hospitality company known for its commitment to excellence, is proud to announce the opening of OSH Del Mar. Located at The Address Beach Resort, this highly anticipated restaurant is set to welcome guests in August 2023.

OSH Del Mar, a name inspired by two significant elements, represents a harmonious fusion of the vibrant flavors of Uzbekistan and Central Asia with contemporary culinary innovations. "OSH" symbolizes the heart and soul of modern Uzbek cuisine, offering a diverse array of traditional flavors and culinary heritage. Meanwhile, "Del Mar," a Spanish term meaning "From the Sea," signifies the restaurant's emphasis on seafood and fish, delivering a tantalizing combination of land and sea on every plate.

At OSH Del Mar, the culinary experience is elevated through the restaurant's unique approach to open-fire cooking. The use of three different types of charcoal grills (Josper, robata, spit), and more including ovens, combined with natural wood smoke, impart unparalleled depth and flavor to each dish.

Additionally, OSH Del Mar introduces innovative fish aging cabinets, where fish is carefully placed in a controlled temperature environment to acquire a delicate, organic, and rich taste. The chef offers cuisine in a new ethnic style, incorporating high-quality ingredients and folk traditions into the vibrant culinary landscape of the metropolis.

From everyday comfort food with a spicy twist to elegant wine selections from around the world, OSH Del Mar offers a luxurious variety of dishes and a wine list showcasing the history of traditional winemaking. Each item on the menu is executed to perfection, from sizzling kebabs to tender seafood delicacies infused with the alluring aromas of grilled smoke. The result is a harmonious blend of tradition and modern culinary techniques.

OSH Del Mar's interior design combines elegance and comfort, providing breathtaking views of Blue Water Island, the Marina's lagoon and Palm Jumeirah. The mesmerizing atmosphere, complemented by thoughtful decor, transports guests to a place where flavors, aromas, and sincere hospitality seamlessly intertwine.

Whether it's a casual gathering with friends, a family reunion, or a romantic dinner for two, OSH Del Mar sets the stage for unforgettable moments. Situated on the M floor of The Address Beach Resort, OSH Del Mar promises exceptional service, ensuring that each guest receives personalized attention and enhances the overall dining experience.

For more information about OSH Del Mar, follow the Instagram @oshdelmar.

About MMG Group:

MMG Group (formerly Bolt group) is an internationally renowned hospitality company committed to delivering exceptional experiences. With a portfolio of prestigious establishments, MMG Group continuously strives to introduce innovative concepts and elevate Dubai's culinary landscape.

About OSH Del Mar:

OSH Del Mar, brought to you by MMG Group, is a highly anticipated restaurant that combines the vibrant flavors of Uzbekistan and Central Asia with modern twists. With its unique approach to open-fire cooking, innovative fish aging cabinets, and luxurious variety of dishes, OSH Del Mar sets a new standard for culinary excellence. Nestled within The Address Beach Resort, OSH Del Mar offers an enchanting ambiance, genuine hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences.