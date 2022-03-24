MIT Technology Review Arabia, a Majarra website, announed the first edition of “30 Leading Arab Experts in AI” for the year 2022, the first such list in the Arab region.

Check out the list here.

The list includes 30 Arabs who are the leading experts in the field of AI through their public, private, or academic sector positions in various regional and global organizations and institutions. The list highlights leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers who have played a key role in increasing the adoption of AI technologies, creating AI start-ups, or driving research in the field. Their contributions cover various disciplines including natural language processing, robotics, artificial vision, machine learning, internet of things, big data, chat-bots, and more.

MIT Technology Review is a leader when it comes to covering AI developments and news in Arabic, dedicating a section that focuses on the latest studies, regional and global news related to the field. Among its most prominenet launches in this regard is Al Khawarazmiya Daily Newsletter (featuring the Arabic word that was later adapted and anglicized to the modern “Algorithm”). The daily newsletter discusses the most recent updates, research, technology, applications, and Arab contributors in AI. Additionally, MIT Technology Review Arabia also dedicates a section towards showcasing notable Arab leaders impacting various other scientific disciplines. The announcement of the list was made on the first year anniversary of l Khawarazmiya’s launch in 2021.

After several stages of evaluation, the selection committee finalized the winners based on a number of criteria regarding the role each of these individuals played in their field, including:

The manner in which their specialization, experience, or practical application of AI served their organization or project working in the Arab region.

Their contribution in increasing the adoption of AI by various sectors.

Their launch of start-ups utilizing Ai, and fulfilling a specific human need.

The role they played in driving forward AI research, particularly in natural language processing, robotics, artificial vision, machine learning, internet of things, big data, chat-bots, and more.

Their endeavor to maximize the benefit of applying this technology across various community sectors.

Their efforts to simplify the science behind AI to help young researchers and entrepreneurs have greater access to the technology.

The evaluation ultimately selected 30 Arab experts in AI based in different locations worldwide, including: 8 from Saudi Arabia, 4 from the UAE, 3 from Egypt, 2 from each of Palestine, Syria, Morocco, Algeria, and Jordan, as well as experts from Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Tunisia. The list includes 12 females and 18 males, with more than 70% of the winners working in organizations and companies based in the Arab World.

You may view the list in full by visiting this link.

-Ends-

About Majarra

Majarra offers the best Arabic content on the internet, provided by a network of websites accessible through a single subscription, single sign-on. The network currently includes Harvard Business Review Arabia, MIT Technology Review Arabia, Stanford Social Innovations Review Arabia, Popular Science Arabia, and Nafseyati. Majarra also owns "Man Hom," the only Arabic service offering professional profiles and company data. By investing and working to bring about a step-change in the availability of quality Arabic content online, Majarra seeks to contribute to the region's economic and social growth and development, and Arab revival of Arab, from ocean to ocean.

In a joint announcement in March 2021, Majarra's executive chairman Abdulsalam Haykal and CEO Ammar Haykal laid out the "vision of a better, more useful, and more engaging Arabic web." "Majarra will become a catalyst to unlocking the Arabic web, ushering in a new dawn for an industry that is crucial to progress in our region." added the company leaders in their statement. "Business models that rely only on advertising revenue and audience size feed a spiral of lower-quality content. This is a massive lost opportunity for our societies." Majarra, they added, "is a commitment to what we can do together to change the state of Arabic content online, and to what we can be together as a result."