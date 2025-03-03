Dubai UAE: Following the success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, launched last year in RAK, and the commencement of its construction, Missoni and DURAR OCTA now present their project.

DURAR, the renowned luxury developer, and OCTA Properties, the leading UAE real estate development management company, are pleased to announce their collaboration as DURAR OCTA FZ LLC to jointly develop Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).



The iconic Italian brand, known for its eye-catching style that combines bold colours and graphics with geometric shapes, will offer a harmonious blend of refined living within a pristine waterfront setting on Al Marjan Island. The island is a marvel of modern engineering, extending 4.5 km into the sea and covering an area of 2.7 million sq m.

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni comprises three striking buildings, each designed with world-class aesthetics and impeccable finishes, with interiors fitted out by the luxury Italian brand. Residents will enjoy the ‘TRIO effect’ – three levels of podiums, three swimming pools, three restaurants, and three lobbies – ensuring premium living and a true resort-like lifestyle, complemented by more than 25 amenities.

Al Marjan Island is renowned for its pristine beaches and provides an idyllic backdrop for Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni. RAK itself offers a compelling blend of rich cultural heritage, breathtaking mountains, tranquil beaches, and contemporary amenities, making it an increasingly desirable destination for tourists and expats alike.

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni will offer exclusive residential units. The Missoni designed units include spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, all infused with the brand’s signature design flair.

Livio Proli, CEO of Missoni said: “We’re pleased to be working with DURAR OCTA again on this second project together in Ras Al Khaimah. Our collaboration has been rewarding, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the growth of this dynamic real estate sector with another unique development.”

Mohammed Miqdadi, General Manager of DURAR Group, said, “Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni on Al Marjan Island represents an outstanding opportunity for residents, holidaymakers, and investors in Ras Al Khaimah, offering an unrivaled lifestyle destination with world-class design and exceptional amenities in one of the emirate’s most sought-after locations.”

“This project is yet another testament to the trust global brands place in OCTA, building on the success of last year’s launch. Designed to epitomize blissful waterfront living, it will feature unparalleled amenities and experiences, all brought to life through a distinctive and thoughtfully crafted design,” commented Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

This project is being developed by DURAR OCTA and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, DURAR Group has earned a strong reputation for quality and professionalism in the real estate industry, with an impressive portfolio including prestigious projects like MASA Residence and Moonstone Interiors by Missoni on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

OCTA Properties has a well-established reputation for successfully overseeing numerous branded projects. Building on this success, the company is poised to launch 14 new projects in Dubai by March 2025, with a total value exceeding AED 9 billion by June 2025.

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings. Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear. The brand currently operates prestigious licenses with excellent partners in the fashion and design industry and has undertaken several real estate projects globally. In 2018, the brand entered into a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the visibility of its brand and the significant potential of the company.

About DURAR Group

DURAR is one of the leading property development groups in the UAE and offers a range of world-class solutions to its clients, providing development and flexibility in planning to ensure that each client receives strategic and highly personalised solutions.

DURAR excels in project planning, both commercially and environmentally, by adopting lifecycle and visibility tools to be employed in the project, and it guarantees on-time deliveries. Its expertise stretches across the entire property spectrum, including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial, specialising in a complete range of cost-effective in-house management services.

About OCTA Properties

With over two decades of experience working with Dubai’s leading developers and backed by a team with extensive expertise and a tremendous network in the real estate sector, OCTA Properties was born. As the premier development management firm in the industry, OCTA offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on ‘exclusive branded residences’ for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimize risk, increase efficiency, and maximize profitability.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a master agency, OCTA manages sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Recent projects include Flora Isle, Capital One, Onda by Kasco, La Mer by Elie Saab, Franck Muller Vanguard among others. The company currently has more than 100 employees and works with over 1,600 brokerage firms.