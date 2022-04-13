Dubai, UAE - Reigning Miss Universe Bahrain 2021 Manar ‘Jess’ Deyani supports Smile Train Dubai’s “30 Days of Giving” Ramadan campaign which aims to raise awareness and funds to support 30 cleft surgeries for children in need.

Every day, 540 babies around the world are born with a cleft, a serious health condition with potentially life-threatening complications such as difficulty eating, breathing, hearing, and speaking. Because the cost of cleft care is too high for millions of families, Smile Train not only enables free surgery for children with clefts in more than 90 countries but also supports comprehensive cleft care every step of the way.

Having a voice and a platform in this age and time can be so powerful especially when utilized for the right reasons. With a commitment to changing the lives of children affected by cleft lip and/or palate, I feel so honored to be working alongside Smile Train Dubai to educate more people about this condition and support initiatives that will raise donations to support cleft treatment.” says Manar.

Just recently, Smile Train has announced its partnership with Arabian Healthcare Group’s flagship brand, RAK Hospital, to conduct about free surgeries a year for children affected by cleft lip and/or palate in the UAE and across the Middle East.

The campaign runs until the end of Ramadan. With your generous donations, we can change the world one smile at a time. IACAD number 4486.

https://yallagive.com/en/campaign/30-days-of-giving-to-help-30-babies-in-need-Smile-Train-Middle-East-89353

Manar made headlines as the first-ever Miss Universe candidate hailing from the Gulf and the shortest candidate to ever walk the stage in the history of the Miss Universe pageant. She has also made an iconic appearance during the swimsuit competition when she chose to wear a non-conventional swimwear outfit during the preliminary competition showing representation of modest fashion in the region.

ABOUT SMILE TRAIN

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.