Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of Atheer, a state-of-the-art hybrid communication and production platform.

The platform was inaugurated by Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, alongside several Miral board members including Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, and Mohamed Nasser Al Ghanem. It reflects Miral’s commitment to innovation in storytelling across Yas Island, while playing a crucial role in highlighting future talents within the tourism and entertainment, industry in line with Miral's CSR Strategy.

Meaning ‘radiance’ in Arabic, Atheer reflects Miral’s aspirations to craft elevated and refined content by embracing innovation, creativity, and excellence. Its launch represents a strategic development geared towards digital content creation, amplification, and skill enhancement, harnessing advanced AI technologies and data analytics to ensure captivating and impactful storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences.

This platform will create new possibilities in storytelling and amplification, and is designed to be a space where ideas, partnerships, and creativity can truly come alive, showcasing Yas Island’s story to the world.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, emphasised the transformative impact of the new platform, saying, “The inauguration of Atheer marks a significant milestone in our innovation journey. It is poised to deliver long-lasting value for Yas Island. This modern facility will amplify our storytelling capabilities, leveraging AI systems for data-driven decision making and automation to deepen our engagement with our community and partners. We are excited to introduce a dynamic space where creativity, innovation, and collaboration unite to bring to life the joyful stories behind our world-class attractions and experiences on Yas Island and their contributions to Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth.”

Located in Abu Dhabi’s vibrant entertainment hub, Yas Island, Atheer will be managed by a dedicated team of skilled professionals. It will further enhance Miral’s community engagement by fostering strategic collaborations with key stakeholders and content creators to develop compelling narratives that address societal topics.

The platform will also host community and networking events, virtual gatherings, interactive webinars and live streaming sessions as well as amplifying Miral’s CSR efforts across its environmental sustainability, social well-being, and animal welfare strategic pillars.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.