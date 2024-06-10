Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced a creative two-day upcycling event, “Miral Recycles”, taking place at The Fountains at Yas Mall from 27 – 28 June for school students and members of the public. This community event is geared towards children and aims to encourage sustainable practices at a young age by repurposing used items into useful and decorative ornaments in a fun and creative setting.

The event is part of Miral’s commitment to the education and environment pillars of its Group CSR strategy. Featuring engaging arts and crafts workshop sessions, Miral Recycles combines both creative and sustainable activities that aim to foster a sense of responsibility to protect the environment amongst children and the youth. Using recyclable materials such as plastic bottles, metal cans, glass bottles and tissue boxes, participants will create various art pieces and everyday items, including plant pots, pencil cases, ships, fish art and bottle cap mosaics among others, while learning about sustainable practices.

The Miral Recycles public sessions will take place on 27 June from 3pm – 5pm and on 28 June from 3pm – 7pm with six sessions in total for an hour each and a maximum of 20 students per session. For more information and schedule, please follow @TheMiralGroup on social media.

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.