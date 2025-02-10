Abu Dhabi, UAE — Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the achievement of key milestones within its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, highlighting its commitment to people, community, and the environment.

Since the launch of the strategy in late 2023, Miral has implemented almost 175 impactful initiatives across all eight strategic pillars and engaged with more than 3,000 community members across Abu Dhabi. Building on its long-standing commitment to the people and communities it serves, these initiatives demonstrate Miral’s dedication to creating a positive impact across the community and enriching lives through meaningful experiences.

“We are immensely proud of our progress in embedding social responsibility into the heart of everything we do,” said Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral. “As we look forward to 2025 and in line with the UAE’s Year of Community, our focus on delivering long term, measurable results through our CSR Strategy becomes even more vital. From empowering individuals with skill development programmes to championing health and wellness, we are committed to supporting the UAE's vision for stronger, more connected communities. By building strategic partnerships and addressing the needs of the community, our efforts offer meaningful opportunities that resonate with communities across Abu Dhabi and beyond”.

Over the past year, Miral has fostered strategic long-term collaborations with over 20 partners to drive impactful initiatives and ensure social benefits, including Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM), Emirates Foundation, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and Aldar Academies.

Guided by its eight CSR pillars — Skill Development & Livelihood; Education; Social Welfare; Health & Wellness; Promotion of Sports; Arts, Culture & Tourism; Environment; and Animal Welfare - Miral has implemented numerous initiatives that engaged with community members from all walks of life.

These included the Miral Pink Run on Yas Island, where over 1,000 people came together to raise awareness about breast cancer, beach clean-up at Al Sadr Beach in Abu Dhabi, where 250 volunteers collected nearly 1,000 kg of waste, promoting environmental stewardship, Life of Pi charity screenings at Etihad Arena for orphans, senior citizens and People of Determination, and the Cheering Squad at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, where golf star Adam Scott brought joy to children battling cancer.

Miral also hosted two vibrant events at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, the Miral Reading Experience, aimed at fostering a culture of reading through a variety of literary workshops and book donation drive, and the Funoon Bil Arabi event, held in celebration of Arabic Language Day, where over 900 visitors immersed in the beauty of Arabic language through workshops, live performances, storytelling, and film screenings.

Other initiatives included Winged Horizons, a conservation educational programme to protect local birds of prey in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund and Aldar Education; training workshops for Miral employees with Emirates Foundation’s national volunteer programme SANID to improve crisis management and emergency response; and successful blood drives in partnership with Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA)’s Blood Bank, where over 200 participants contributed to collecting 94.5 litres of blood.

Building on the success of its CSR Strategy, Miral unveiled its comprehensive Sustainability Strategy, outlining ambitious plans to become a regional benchmark for sustainable leisure, entertainment, and tourism (LET) experiences by 2030 as part of its ongoing environmental and social commitment.

