Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral Destinations, the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi, has announced its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 held in Dubai from 1 – 4 May. The company is set to unveil key updates for award-winning destinations Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, including the highly anticipated opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 23.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “We are pleased to return to ATM 2023, which presents a unique platform to connect with industry professionals and showcase our upcoming plans for Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi. We are on track to open the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and we are excited to bring to life our newest Yas Island campaign with Jason Momoa as a global brand ambassador. The campaign has been a resounding success thus far and we are delighted to extend the brand’s CIO storyline to cater to guests’ growing demand. As we continue to develop and expand our portfolio of offerings, we remain committed to providing world-class experiences and a wide spectrum of complementary services that continue to attract visitors from around the globe.”

Mohammed Al Zaabi, Miral’s Group CEO, will be speaking at the event, sharing his views on the UAE’s travel economy and the growth of the tourism sector on May 3 in a panel titled “The Success of Tourism for the UAE: 30 Years On...”.

Liam Findlay will also be speaking at a panel discussion on May 4 where he will shed light on the latest developments and innovations in the industry. The panel, titled “Innovating Travel - Experiences, Tours & Attractions”, addresses the trends and challenges facing the industry and how leading attractions and theme park operators can play a crucial role in mitigating these changes to attract new business opportunities.

Miral Destinations’ presence amongst key industry players at ATM 2023 furthers its commitment to the travel and tourism sector in the UAE, stressing the pivotal role both destinations play in creating unforgettable experiences that appeal to all. Visitors can also look forward to interactive exhibits and engaging activations from various attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, amongst others, as the company showcases its diversified leisure and entertainment portfolio to visitors.

In addition, Miral Destinations will be exhibiting a dedicated zone for the much-anticipated SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, where visitors will get the chance to witness first-hand an immersive experience of the park during the Arabian Travel Market. The park is set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium containing 25 million liters of water and home to more than 68,000 marine animals.

ATM’s visitors will also get to enjoy an immersive experience of Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi’s tranquil and pristine attraction that has undisputedly earned the title of ‘The 'Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination.’ The luxurious island of Saadiyat will be featuring the recently opened Abrahamic Family House (AFH), which is now open for public in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island and now joins a consortium of cultural attractions on Saadiyat Island, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, along with up-and-coming attractions such as the Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena – making the island an unmissable destination for luxury, culture and arts aficionados.

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, is the trusted one-stop destination partner that inspires and connects people through the power of shared experiences, delivering countless memorable moments and joy to guests across leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Miral Destinations umbrella encompasses the two key destinations; Yas Island, which is home to world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit - home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ and Saadiyat Island, the middle east’s most beautiful beach and cultural destination where transformative luxury is met with a beacon of sophistication and exclusivity.

Miral Destinations aims to contribute to Abu Dhabi achieving international recognition and commercial success, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island Abu Dhabi offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences. From award winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to the record-breaking attraction CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination, visitors will discover a world of entertainment options, all within the 25 sq km Island. Yas Island also boasts world-class shopping and superb dining, a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at venues including Etihad Arena. With SeaWorld ® Abu Dhabi due to open, Yas Island continues to add more attractions, cementing the wide appeal of the destination.

About Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a fusion of unique experiences with something for everyone, from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, and stunning natural beaches. Saadiyat Island is a 2,500 sq. hectare natural island and home to thriving marine and wildlife.

Situated within 15 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 60 minutes from Dubai, Saadiyat Island is home to five luxury hotels as well as a boutique island resort which is located just 15 minutes away by boat from Saadiyat Island’s coastline. The destination is home to a pioneering cultural district which showcases global museum brands and cultural and performing arts institutions. Saadiyat caters to all interests, with premium lifestyle offerings such as a world-class 18-hole golf course and more than 50 F&B experiences including a host of fine dine gourmet experiences and casual dining options, alongside luxury beach clubs and exclusive wellness experiences. Whether you are a nature lover or a culture seeker, Saadiyat Island offers visitors a transformative and enticing mix of experiences.

Over the coming years, Saadiyat Cultural District will welcome Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, as well as the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.